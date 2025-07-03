Celebrities Known to the Culture As ‘BlackFamous’

Photo by Momodu Mansaray, Quantrell Colbert, Kayla Oaddams

Not all stars are created equal. And in the Black community, we have our own celebrities that we adore and give all the flowers to. Let’s face it, some artists are instantly recognizable to Black folks, while other communities may not have the same connection to their work.

This isn’t a slight to their talent, it just means they’ve made an indelible impact on the culture. These special group of artists are deemed #BlackFamous. We’re saving you the embarrassment of asking for examples and have gathered a list of some of our favorite #BlackFamous artists.

Keith David

Starting off strong, actor Keith David is finally getting the mainstream Hollywood recognition he deserves! He was just announced as a 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient, and we know exactly why. From his roles in "Greenleaf," "Barbershop," "Dead Presidents" and more, David has cemented his legacy-- no pun intended-- and soon, you can view his legacy with the rest of the Hollywood Stars.

Kyla Pratt

At the top of the Black child star list has to be the one and only Kyla Pratt. From "Dr. Dolittle" and "Love & Basketball" all the way to her stellar roles in "One on One" and "The Proud Family," Pratt was every little Black girl's hero. And for that, she deserves to be on this list and much more!

Tom Joyner

An entire generation of Black kids grew up riding to school while listening to the "Tom Joyner Morning Show..." and honestly, that's all that needs to be said. But outside of radio, Joyner's foundation continues to help young Black students chase their wildest dreams at our historically Black universities and colleges (HBCUs).

Loretta Devine

After rising to stardom in the 1983 Broadway musical "Dreamgirls," Loretta Devine continued to make a name for herself as every Black person's favorite Hollywood momma. "Waiting to Exhale" and "Lottery Ticket" are just a few of her other most famous roles, but the list goes on and on...

Tasha Smith

Actress/director Tasha Smith has made a career out of playing the exasperated wife/mother/best friend. However, she brings something different to every role, and we always know we’re going to get something fun.

Leon Robinson

If you’re Gen X, you definitely had a crush on Leon Robinson. From “Cool Runnings,” to “Waiting to Exhale,” he had the ‘90s on lock. And he’s still fine today.

Evelyn “Champagne” King

One of the divas of disco and dance music, Evelyn “Champagne” King has some of biggest party hits of all time. If you put “Love Come Down” on at your barbecue this weekend, clear the dance floor.

Blue Magic

If you’re taking a drive that lasts an hour or more with your father or uncle, Blue Magic “Sideshow” is definitely going to be somewhere on the playlist.

Boris Kodjoe

The popular actor has gained a loyal fanbase with roles in “Station 19,” “Madea’s Family Reunion” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” He’s also a lot of fun when he plays against his sex symbol status.

LisaRaye McCoy

After her breakout role in “The Player’s Club,” LisaRaye McCoy carved out a long career by branching out into comedies, thrillers and dramas.

Phyllis Hyman

The late Phyllis Hyman had a voice that captured every emotion that comes with falling in and out of love. She may not have reached mainstream crossover success, but her music still resonates.

Tevin Campbell

It may actually be a law that when “Can We Talk” comes on, Black folks must participate in a sing-a-long. Don’t act like you’ve never belted it out in a supermarket.

Richard T. Jones

Name a TV show and Richard T. Jones has been on it. He’s obviously recognizable to more than just Black audiences, but we’re the ones who know his name and don’t just know him as the guy from that show. We also know that when he appears we’re going to get a rock solid performance that makes us wish he were more than a guest star.

Frankie Beverly

If you’re at a cookout, things have slowed down a little and you want to instantly hype them back up, play Maze featuring Frankie Beverly “Before I Let Go.” It’s the secret to a successful party.

Lynn Whitfield

She’s the disapproving mother, the distant wife, the girlfriend who’s tired of your shit, and the elegant, rich relative who shows up just to look down on you. She’s extraordinary in all these roles and she’s timeless. It’s true, Lynn Whitfield doesn’t age.

Stephanie Mills

If Diana Ross is the Dorothy you’re most familiar with, you’re missing out. Stephanie Mills originated the role in “The Wiz” on Broadway and she still brings the house down with “Home.”

Robin Givens

Robin Givens was thee It Girl of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Her elegance, beauty, brains and swag made her standout from the crowd. If you saw her on The CW’s “Batwoman,” you know she’s still got that same captivating persona. She’s also the epitome of “Black don’t crack.”

Bumper Robinson

If you watched a sitcom in the ‘80s and ‘90s, you definitely saw Bumper Robinson and chances are, you had a crush on him.

Larenz Tate

From "Love Jones” to “Power Book II: Ghost,” it feels like we’ve been watching Larenz Tate put on for the culture our whole lives. This man has told our stories for two generations and is still going strong. Tate never disappoints.