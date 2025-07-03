How Bakari Sellers Just Got the Ultimate Revenge on His MAGA CNN Colleague

NY Times Best-Selling Author Bakari Sellers attends National Urban League 21 Pillars Tour - Youth Summit on June 09, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban League), Scott Jennings attends the 2025 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Well, well, well... It seems the political tables have turned. Author and panelist Bakari Sellers has finally gotten his revenge after a touchy interaction with conservative commentator Scott Jennings. Politics is bound to bring out all the emotions, but a recent episode of "CNN NewsNight Tuesday" was a breath of fresh air in the room typically filled with thick tension.

Sellers and Jennings often go back and forth on the CNN show, and this was only amplified when Jennings asked Sellers not to touch him during one viral exchange from December. Fast forward several patient months later, and Sellers finally got back at him.

"Listen comrade," Jennings said on Tuesday (July 1) while patting Sellers on the back. That's when the attorney responded yelling, "Can you not touch me?! Can you not touch me?!" For new viewers tuning in to CNN, this interaction seemed a little uncalled for, but for the rest of us, Sellers' reaction was the sweetest revenge possible.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1940243424655155259

Fresh off President Donald Trump's second win, the commentators engaged in a debate back in December about the rising cost of groceries. Jennings was clearly getting annoyed at Sellers, and that's when he called him out over the smallest gesture.

"What Scott [Jennings] was not accurate about-- which kind of happens around the table sometimes," Sellers told the rest of the panel. "Although I know you want to be," he continued while placing his hand on Jennings' arm. Well, the conservative wasn't having it, and he quickly interrupted Sellers with a shocking statement.

"Don't touch me," he told the former S.C. representative. Sellers was obviously caught off guard, but he chuckled and doubled down. "I can't touch you now?" He asked while placing his hand on Jennings' back.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1867411484642619800

The interaction garnered 1.2 million views on X, with folks calling out inappropriateness on both sides. "Scott Jennings never disappoints in being a very nasty person," @IClaudiusR said on X. "He’s rude to his colleagues who may disagree with him, but go out their way to be nice and professional with him."

On the flip side, users like @jenniferclmn defended Jennings. "I took some training recently and touching can be uncomfortable to the recipient of the touch," she said. "Just don't touch someone who you are not close to personally."

Months later, the two men were able to joke about Sellers' revisit of the viral moment. "I was waiting on that! I was waiting on that," Sellers added after his Tuesday payback. Although the pair still go at it on the show, at least they're able to share a few laughs together.