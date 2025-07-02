Halle Bailey Debuts Potential New Man Amid DDG Drama and the Internet Says It’s About Time!

It looks like Halle Bailey isn't letting the ongoing drama between her and her ex-boyfriend/streamer DDG get in the way of finding love. In fact, she appears to be basking in her newfound happiness--and newfound man.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

If you don't know what we're talking about, then allow us to be the first to tell you that Bailey debuted what looks to be her new boo as shown in handful of now-viral pictures. In them, "The Little Mermaid" star can be seen posing for pics on a yacht as the mystery man snaps away. In another shot, he fixes her swimsuit bottom and in a few more--the two share some kisses.

Thankfully, it didn't take the internet too long to figure who exactly was spending that quality time with Bailey. As it turns out, the mystery man is none other than Scott Bridgeway, a music producer whose most recent credits include three of Kendrick Lamar's biggest hits off his "GNX" album: "luther," "squabble up," and "tv off." Noting his accomplishments and the sheer look of happiness on Bailey's face in the photos, it became abundantly clear to folks online that despite all the mess the "Grown-ish" star may be dealing with, she at least gotten a romantic upgrade to a more successful partner.

"Halle Bailey upper[sic] her game and got herself a man who’s not a loser like DDG!! I prayed for days like this!," wrote one user on X/Twitter.

https://twitter.com/XephiroX/status/1940321801588105695

"halle is glowing, she got a new man, her baby is with her and she’s in Italy. life is looking amazing for her!" said another.

"Halle Bailey got her child, found a new man and is on vacation enjoying her freedom meanwhile DDG at summer school for streamer university wishing he had halo with him to use for clip farming," one other user wrote.

Added another, "if doo doo can be out with india love halle can be on a yacht with her new man."