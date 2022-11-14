Russell Wilson and Ciarra

NFL player Russell Wilson and singer, Ciara, began dating in 2015. Their relationship has been in the spotlight from the beginning for their vocal Christian values, with some people begging for Ciara’s prayer: to find a husband that cherishes them as much as Russell cherishes her. Ciara had one child, Future Jr. with rapper, Future, before marriage. Now, the Wilsons have two children together, Sienna and Win.

