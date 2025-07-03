Internet Believes Eerie Photo Predicted Black Fort Worth Family’s Tragedy

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Tragedy struck the McKellar family from Fort Worth, Tx. Saturday (June 28), and some people online believe a devastating accident was seemingly foreshadowed in a bone-chilling family photo.

Alexis Gonzalez-Companioni, a big rig driver, admitted to authorities that he fell asleep at the wheel "and woke up to a loud bang" in Kaufman County before he collided with stopped traffic. The 27-year-old slammed into the McKellar family, including Kason McKellar, 15, his sister Evan, 20, their parents Kishaun, 44, and Zabar, and grandfather Billy, 79, who were driving on I-20 when the crash happened. The suspect also hit the driver of another vehicle, who has now been identified as Nicole Gregory, 49, from Dallas.

Everyone but Evan died.

Investigators on the scene did not see any indication the massive 18-wheeler's, whom they say was traveling at highway speeds upon impact, brakes were ever applied before striking the McKellars and Gregory. "We were just in shock," Shirley McKellar, who said she grew up with Billy, a U.S. Army veteran that often shared how proud he was of his son Zabar and his family, said Wednesday. "I know that God is picking up the McKellar family and carrying them right now. Carrying their pathway, their footsteps, because he knows that this is a rugged and difficult time for them."

While many shared their condolences online for the unthinkable tragedy, others noticed a family photo, where the McKellars are all smiling, circulating in the media that they say was really an eerie warning. In it, the now-slain married couple and their son are all holding hands on the right side of the photo, in staggering poses away from Evan — the lone survivor — with a noticeable gap between the trio and the daughter.

"The picture is so symbolic, she’s only one left the one foot before the other.. and the loved ones to the right hand in hand to transition together…," one person wrote on TikTok. In the snapshot, Evan is holding hands with her 51-year-old father and is positioned closet to the camera. "He was handing her the reign," another person reasoned.

Evan, whose foot was amputated, is in the ICU in critical condition. A GoFundMe is requesting help for her medical expenses. At the time of this writing, $58,000 of its $90,000 goal has been raised.

The suspect was arrested and charged with five counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to the crash. WFAA Investigates confirmed the Tacoma, Washington, trucking company, Hope Trans LLC, has a pattern of drivers repeatedly cited for exceeding allowable hours on the road.