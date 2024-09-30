The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Bad Boy Entertainment founder and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a three-count federal indictment including charges of racketeering and sex trafficking against an alleged three victims. However, his legal troubles didn’t begin here but approximately a a few dozen lawsuits later.

Advertisement

The civil suit filed by singer Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura just paved the way for 100+ plaintiffs to air out their grievances against the rapper. Cassie’s claims about sexual assault, weird sex parties and violent behavior were echoed across a number of complaints that came after hers.

Several attorneys, most notably Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, are representing a slew of men and women who accuse Combs of sex abuse and worse - some alleging they were assaulted as minors.

And lawsuits are still rolling in as individuals are empowered to speak out now that Combs is detained in federal jail awaiting his next court proceeding. Having trouble keeping up with all the lawsuits? We compiled a master list of the most egregious claims for you.