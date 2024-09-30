That's So Random With Roy Wood Jr
The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Over 100 plaintiffs are accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of sex abuse and acts of violence.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Bryan Steffy/WireImage (Getty Images)

Bad Boy Entertainment founder and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a three-count federal indictment including charges of racketeering and sex trafficking against an alleged three victims. However, his legal troubles didn’t begin here but approximately a a few dozen lawsuits later.

The civil suit filed by singer Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura just paved the way for 100+ plaintiffs to air out their grievances against the rapper. Cassie’s claims about sexual assault, weird sex parties and violent behavior were echoed across a number of complaints that came after hers.

Several attorneys, most notably Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, are representing a slew of men and women who accuse Combs of sex abuse and worse - some alleging they were assaulted as minors.

And lawsuits are still rolling in as individuals are empowered to speak out now that Combs is detained in federal jail awaiting his next court proceeding. Having trouble keeping up with all the lawsuits? We compiled a master list of the most egregious claims for you.

2 / 22

13-Year-Old Jane Doe

13-Year-Old Jane Doe

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Timothy Nwachukwu, Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

In September of 2007, another Jane Doe says she was only 13 years old when she had her encounter with Combs. She was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall for the VMAs but waited outside looking to finesse her way into the award show because she didn’t have a ticket. She eventually approached a limousine where she encountered one of Combs’ employees who promised to take her to an after party, the suit says.

The plaintiff was then driven to a large white mansion. The suit says she was ordered to sign a nondisclosure agreement before entering. Inside, the suit says she was offered a mixed drink that ultimately made her feel lightheaded. She eventually found an empty bedroom to lie down in.

However, the lawsuit claims Combs along with a male and female celebrity all entered the room. While disoriented, the lawsuit claims the male celebrity took her clothes off and raped her as Combs and the female celebrity watched. Combs then allegedly raped the plaintiff while the two other celebrities watched. Combs then tried to force the plaintiff into oral sex but she resisted by punching Combs in the neck, the lawsuit says. At that point, she grabbed her clothes and managed to escape the home.

The mystery male celebrity was later identified as rapper Jay-Z by attorney Tony Buzbee.

3 / 22

Ashley Parham

Ashley Parham

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Ashley Parham filed a suit Oct. 15, recalling an alleged incident from February 2018. The court document says she met one of Combs’ friends, Shane Pearce, at a bar when he called Combs on FaceTime. After expressing she wasn’t impressed with Pearce having a famous friend, the suit says she told Combs she believed he had something to do with the murder of Shakur.

Combs allegedly told her she would “pay” for her statement and also for dismissing him.

The following month, Parham said she rode with Pearce to his home in Orinda, Calif where Combs and his entourage pulled up and ambushed her. The lawsuit then claims she was threatened with a knife to get onto Pearce’s bed. Combs then allegedly forced Parham to undress, sprayed her body with oil that was spiked with drugs and “violently” raped her with a television remote.

4 / 22

A Minor John Doe

A Minor John Doe

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

The lawsuit says back in 2005, when the plaintiff was just 10 years old, he met Combs during an audition. He was flown from Los Angeles to New York City by his parents for meetings and networking with other celebrities. However, on one occasion, Combs allegedly asked to meet with the child privately in his hotel room. There, the suit says, Combs asked the plaintiff “how badly he wanted” to be a star.

One of Combs’ employees then handed the plaintiff a soda that made him feel “funny” after drinking it. The lawsuit claims Combs performed oral sex on him and threatened to harm his parents if the child told them what happened. The suit says he then lost consciousness and woke up to pain in around his anus and buttocks. The plaintiff eventually told his parents but the suit says they too were in fear of retaliation.

5 / 22

DeWitt Gilmore

DeWitt Gilmore

Lawsuit alleges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulted man outside NYC nightclub in 1996: Full interview

Atlanta entrepreneur DeWitt Gilmore filed a complaint Nov. 3 in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York. The suit claims in the summer of 1996, Gilmore was exiting a club with his friends when Combs and his associates pulled up beside him in a vehicle.

Gilmore told NewsNation’s “Banfield” in an interview he had worn a t-shirt promoting the forthcoming Death Row East record label in an effort to bring unity amidst the coast-to-coast rivalry with Bad Boy Entertainment. Combs and Gilmore ended up in a verbal confrontation which escalated as additional vehicles with more of Combs’ associates surrounded Gilmore and his car, per the lawsuit.

The filing said the associates then brandished their firearms and fired shots. Gilmore claimed he and his friends drove away from the scene but told NewsNation’s “Banfield” the other cars chased them. Luckily, Gilmore said he was able to escape and claims he has a witness to corroborate his claims.

6 / 22

Bryana Bongolan

Bryana Bongolan

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: X

Fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy CEO alleging she witnessed the abuse against his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura - who filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of sex trafficking and sex abuse last November. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE and Rolling Stone, Bongolan claimed in one instance, she even saw Combs allegedly throw a large kitchen knife at Ventura, who then allegedly threw one back in self-defense.

However, Bongolan claims she experienced Combs’ violence herself in September 2016. At the time, the suit says she befriended Ventura and was sleeping over her apartment. Combs allegedly entered the room and confronted Bongolan on the balcony of the apartment. The suit says he then began groping her breasts before picking her up and placing her on the banister of the balcony - which was 17 stories high.

Bongolan’s 4'11 height and 100-pound weight stood no chance in resisting Combs who “easily overpowered” her while she struggled to keep herself from being thrown to the ground, per the suit. Ventura then came out onto the balcony streaming for Combs to stop, informing him another woman was in the apartment witnessing the horrifying scene. The lawsuit says Combs pulled Bongolan back over the balcony but only to slam her onto the patio furniture. The suit says Bongolan still has no idea what she “did.”

7 / 22

Phillip Pines

Phillip Pines

The Fall of Diddy | Phil Pines Interview Clip | ID

Phillip Pines, who allegedly worked for Combs between 2019 and 2021, is suing him for “sexual battery, sex trafficking and intentional infliction of emotional distress among other claims,” according to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE.

Though he didn’t bear witness to the “freak offs” (or what prosecutors describe as days-long, drug-induced sex parties), he claims he was on call to provide supplies for an event Combs called “Wild King Nights.” Pines claimed he was instructed to bring a variety of drugs, alcohol, sex toys and (as anticipated) baby oil. Following the sex parties, Pines alleges he was instructed to cleanup the scene, remove all evidence and make sure no one spoke about it after.

Pines wasn’t only tasked to be the cleanup guy but was once forced into participating, he said. Pines claimed on one occasion, Combs told him to “prove his loyalty” by participating in sexual acts with a woman. Pines’ suit says he made sure to receive consent from the woman and only participated in fear of retaliation.

8 / 22

“Young Musician” John Doe

“Young Musician” John Doe

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

According to a lawsuit filed a John Doe under Buzbee’s firm, Combs was alleged to have sexually assaulted the self-described street performer. The incident is said to have occurred in November 2022. Doe claims he was invited from outside a popular nightclub in Los Angeles to go to an A-lister’s birthday party at a their home.

There, Doe met Combs who allegedly showed him around his home and promised to help him land a record deal. However, the suit claims the rapper offered him a drugged drink, leading him to feel disoriented. Doe then claims he was asked, “Have you ever sucked a dick before?” as Combs allegedly dropped his pants.

The suit says Doe was forced into performing oral sex before being allegedly raped anally by the rapper. Doe didn’t report what happened out of embarrassment and fear of Combs’ “power and notoriety,” the suit says.

9 / 22

Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura

Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Last November, the singer filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault, battery and sex trafficking citing incidents dating back to when they first began working together when she was just 19 years old.

The 35-page lawsuit claims early in their relationship, Combs lured her in with ecstasy then continued to provide her a “copious amount” of drugs. Ventura claimed she was savagely beaten, enduring a variety of kicks and punches leaving her bruised and bloodied. To cover up her wounds, Combs would hide her in a hotel for days to allow her bruises to heal on their own, the suit says. Combs also was accused of forcing Ventura to perform in his “Freak Offs” by hiring a male sex worker to perform acts with her. The suit claims he would make Ventura ingest drugs and perform sexual acts while Combs watched and, oftentimes, recorded.

Combs and Cassie both agreed to settle the case four days after the filing.

10 / 22

Liza Gardner

Liza Gardner

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

In November 2023, Gardner accused Combs and Guy singer Aaron Hall of sexually assaulting her in the 90s when she was 16-years-old. The suit says she was attending an MCA event in New York City when she was taken to New Jersey after being invited to an after party at Hall’s apartment. The lawsuit says Combs coerced her into having sex with him when Hall forced himself into the room and onto her. After the alleged rape, the suit says Combs came to her house, beat her and choked her until she passed out.

Litigation is still pending. The suit was filed one day before the deadline for civil cases, regarding past sexual offenses under the New York Adult Survivor’s Act.

11 / 22

Joi Dickerson-Neal

Joi Dickerson-Neal

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Screenshot: YouTube

The same day Liza Gardner’s lawsuit was filed, another one came flying in by Ms. Dickerson accusing Combs of human trafficking and revenge porn.

Her suit claims that in 1991, Combs drugged her, sexually assaulted her and recorded the encounter when she was just a college student. The suit also alleges that the video was shared among her peers. Litigation is still pending.

12 / 22

Jane Doe #1

Jane Doe #1

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: AJ_Watt (Getty Images)

The first Jane Doe to file a lawsuit made her claim in December of 2023. The anonymous woman claimed she was gang-raped and sex trafficked by Combs as just a mere 17-year-old.

The lawsuit states in 2003, she was convinced by Combs and former Bad Boys Records president Harve Pierre to fly from Detroit to New Jersey on a private jet. Once they landed, the suit says she was taken to a music studio where she was “plied with drugs and alcohol” before being “viciously gang raped” by Combs, Pierre and a third unidentified assailant.

Combs’ legal team has since filed a motion to dismiss the suit. A Southern District of New York judge has also denied the woman’s request to remain anonymous.

13 / 22

Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones

Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Screenshot: Facebook

Back in February, the producer and videographer filed a lawsuit against Combs being another to accuse him of sex trafficking but also listing allegations of grooming and sexual harassment.

The suit said he lived and traveled with Combs from September 2022 to November 2023 where he experienced sexual harassment from the rap mogul. Jones also said he was drugged, threatened and a witness to Combs and his associates engaging in “illegal activity.” Jones claimed he was forced by Combs to hire sex workers and perform sexual acts with them while being recorded on video. Jones also alleged he witnessed Combs invited teenage girls to his parties and handed out laced drinks to party guests.

Jones demands a jury trial.

14 / 22

Grace O’Marcaigh

Grace O’Marcaigh

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Samir Hussein (Getty Images)

In April, another woman filed a lawsuit implicating Combs. However, this lawsuit was directly filed against Combs’ son, Christian.

O’Marcaigh accused Christian of sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit says while working as a yacht deckhand for the family in 2022 while they vacationed for Christmas, she was forced by Christian to perform oral sex. The suit also alleges a series of sex workers and A-List celebrities continuously showed up on the boat, citing drugs and alcohol being in regular rotation.

O’Marcaigh’s suit blames Combs for fostering an “environment of debauchery” and requested Combs to be held liable for his son’s actions. The litigation is still pending.

15 / 22

Crystal McKinney

Crystal McKinney

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

In May, the model filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault.

The suit says she met Combs during Fashion Week in New York City when he allegedly promised to help her climb the ladder in her career. However, the suit claims the night ended in McKinney being laced from a joint, plied with alcohol and forced to perform oral sex. The suit claims Combs blackballed her from the modeling industry.

Litigation is still pending.

16 / 22

April Lampros

April Lampros

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: New York State Supreme Court

In May, Lampros filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of battery and sexual assault.

The suit says she met Combs when she was still a college student in 1994. Lampros claims Combs promised to mentor her and baited her in with gifts. However, the suit says Combs would draw her in with sweet nothings and raped her on multiple occassions. In one incident, the suit claims he forced her and his late ex-wife Kim Porter to take ecstasy and perform sexual acts with each other.

Litigation is still pending.

17 / 22

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Screenshot: YouTube

In June, a Detroit inmate filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault.

The suit claimed he met Combs in 1997 while working as an employee at a local restaurant. One night, when invited to a party, Cardello-Smith accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him. Combs’ attorney immediately challenged the validity of the suit, slamming Cardello-Smith for his record of being a convicted felon on sexual assault charges.

Initially, a judge ordered Combs to pay up $100 million. However, the ruling was reversed after Combs’ representation argues Cardello-Smith failed to prove he served his lawsuit effectively to the rap mogul.

18 / 22

Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Robin Marchant (Getty Images)

The former Danity Kane star filed a suit September accusing Combs of terrorizing and sexually abusing her.

The suit accuses Combs of beginning his alleged tirade when she began filming “Making the Band.” The suit accuses Combs of using demeaning insults toward female participants. While working on music, the suit claims Combs forced Richard to rehearse for hours with no sleep and sexually assault her. Richard also claimed she witnessed Combs physically abuse singer Cassie while high on drugs.

Litigation is still pending. Richard demands a jury trial.

19 / 22

Thalia Graves

Thalia Graves

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Screenshot: KHOU (YouTube)

After Combs was slammed with a federal indictment, Graves filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

Thalia Graves alleged in a newly filed civil suit that she was sexually assaulted by Combs and his bodyguard, Joseph Sherman, according to court documents obtained by The Root. The complaint alleges that during the summer of 2001, when she was 25 years old, she was lured by the two men into meeting them alone. The filing then claims she was given a laced drink that led her to lose consciousness. When she woke up, she states in the suit, she was bound and restrained. The complaint then alleges the two men “brutally sexually abused” her. The suit says in November of 2023, she learned the alleged sexual assault was captured on video and allegedly shared to multiple men.

Litigation is still pending. Part of her lawsuit demands video footage of her encounters with Combs be handed over.

20 / 22

Jane Doe #2

Jane Doe #2

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Photo: Stephen Simpson (Getty Images)

A second Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Combs in September accusing Combs of sex abuse.

The suit says the woman met Combs in 2020 when he flew her out for a trip. Combs then organized for her to travel to his residences across the country. However, Combs is alleged to have forced her to ingest drugs to then force her to perform sexual acts with him and record them without her permission. The Jane Doe also alleges after one sexual assault, she was impregnated and allegedly harassed by rapper Yung Miami, Combs ex-girlfriend, to get an abortion.

Litigation is still pending.

21 / 22

120 Plaintiff Class Action Suit

120 Plaintiff Class Action Suit

Image for article titled The Ever-Growing List of Lawsuits Against Sean &#39;Diddy&#39; Combs
Screenshot: FOX 26 Houston

Tony Buzbee from Buzbee Law Firm joined AVA Law Group in a press conference Oct. 1 to announce the details of the thirteenth lawsuit coming against the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO. Buzbee told reporters of the 3,285 people who came forward with claims of rape, sexual exploitation and sexual assault, 120 of them provided evidence that police were able to corroborate.

One attorney noted a few disturbing claims from the filing. Many women who came forward claimed they were invited to one of Combs’ parties, given a laced drink and woke up the next morning after having blacked out to bruises and tearing on their vaginal and anal areas.. In one case, a woman’s hospital test came back positive for cocaine and horse tranquilizer. The women, some being minors, accused Combs and his colleagues of raping them while they were unconscious.

In one instance, a male plaintiff who was nine years old at the time of the alleged offense claimed he was promised a record deal with Combs at an audition but ended up being sexually abused.

Litigation is still pending but Buzbee anticipates more celebrity defendants to be named.

22 / 22