Best Self-Help Reads for Black Resilience in Uncertain Times

We're not even going to sugar coat it: we're living through some crazy times. It's hard not to pay attention to all of the ways communities of color are being targeted by the MAGA agenda, so we completely understand why you might just want to hide under the covers until it's all over. But you're not alone, and there are resources to help you navigate it all.

We've rounded up some of our favorite books by Black authors that were written to help us heal from the inside out, strengthen our relationships and inspire the next generation. If you're looking for ways to show yourself a little love, this book list is for you.

"The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health" by Dr. Rheeda Walker

In "The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health," Dr. Rheeda Walker wants to undo the stigma associated with mental health care in the Black community. The book gives readers a guide to identifying mental health issues and how they can impact their quality of life and understanding how to get the help they need to heal.

"You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience and the Black Experience" by Tarana Burke & Brené Brown

Imani Perry, Kiese Laymon and Marc Lamont Hill are just a few of the amazing writers 'Me Too' movement founder Tarana Burke called on to contribute to "You Are Your Best Thing," a collection of essays about resilience in the face of systemic trauma – including white supremacy. The current political climate has made this book more necessary than ever.

"Lead From the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change" by Stacey Abrams

In "Lead From the Outside" Stacey Abrams shares her personal experience to inspire underrepresented groups to use their talent and energy to shake things up and make a difference.

"Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)" by Tabitha Brown

In "Feeding the Soul," television personality and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown shares how changing her diet helped her overcome a chronic illness and ultimately find joy. The book hopes to inspire readers to lean on self-love and live their best life.

"Becoming Married, Staying Married: A Guide for African American Couples" by Marcus Small

Difficult times can test our closest relationships. Marcus Small's "Becoming Married, Staying Married" is a resource for Black couples that gives them the tools they need to keep their love alive, including how to be a better listener, how to fight fair and how to forgive.

"Get Good With Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole" by Tiffany Aliche

If you're looking for advice on getting out of debt, saving money and building wealth, "Get Good With Money" is the book for you. After living through a recession and bad financial advice, author Tiffany Aliche (aka The Budgetnista) got back on track, and she's using the lessons she's learned to help you get your money right.

"Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams" by Robin Roberts

If you feel like your timelines are flooded with bad news, "Brighter by the Day" can provide a much-needed pick-me-up. In the book, GMA anchor Robin Roberts shares some of the best advice she's received throughout her career on how to find light in the dark.

"Black Liturgies: Prayers, Poems and Meditations for Staying Human" by Cole Arthur Riley

While a growing number of our political leaders are using Christianity to justify injustice, "Black Liturgies" is a compilation of prayers, letters, meditations and poems designed to help readers who are looking for a more inclusive spiritual space. Michael Eric Dyson called the book “A true spiritual balm for our troubled times.”

"Badass Black Girl: Quotes, Questions and Affirmations for Teens" by M.J. Fievre

If you're worried about how all of the current chaos is affecting your teens, "Badass Black Girl," a book geared towards Black tween and teen girls ages 12-16 can be a great resource. Author M.J. Fievre uses quotes from successful Black women and positive affirmations to help young Black girls learn to love the skin they're in and embrace their unique talents and abilities.

"Letters to a Young Brother" by Hill Harper

Actor and activist Hill Harper has compiled a collection of letters to young Black men inspiring them to overcome life's challenges and reach their true potential in his uplifting book, "Letters to a Young Brother."

"I Am Every Good Thing" by Derrick Barnes

From the author of "Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut," comes another uplifting picture book for young Black readers, "I Am Every Good Thing." A beautifully illustrated book geared towards readers ages 3 - 8, it is a perfect book for story time and a great reminder to kids of just how special they are.

"I am good to the core, like the center of a cinnamon roll. Yeah, that good."

"The Inner Fitness Revolution" by Tina Lifford

Actress Tina Lifford wants people to know that inner fitness is just as important to your overall well-being as physical fitness. In "The Inner Fitness Revolution," she shares advice on overcoming trauma and insecurity on the road to living a better life – which is just as good for your health as running on a treadmill.

"Black People Breathe: A Mindfulness Guide to Racial Healing" by Zee Clarke

Racism can take a toll on our mental, emotional and physical health. In "Black People Breathe," author Zee Clarke helps readers use mindfulness and breath work to combat high blood pressure, anxiety, depression and other effects of racial trauma.