On Christmas Day, Diddy took to Instagram to share the newest addition to his family. His youngest child, a baby girl named Love Sean Combs, made her debut on the social media app along with her dad as well as her siblings.



“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️,” the 53-year-old hip hop mogul wrote underneath the photo. He was pictured holding the newborn baby. Also featured in the photo were the rapper’s other children: Christian, 24, Quincy, 21, Chance, 16 and 16-year-old twins, Jessie and D’Lila.

Justin, who is 28, was missing from the photo. In the following photo, Diddy’s mother and his son’s girlfriend were also pictured. The Root reported on the news earlier this month. In addition, TMZ shared that Dana Tran was listed as the mother on Love’s birth certificate.

Diddy never confirmed the identity of the Love’s mom, but did confirm he is a proud papa of 7. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on Twitter. Time will tell if he and Yung Miami, who has recently been romantically linked to, will continue to have a relationship.

The emcee addressed her dating life with Diddy on her Revolt talk show, Caresha, Please: “I’m having fun, I’m living my best life. Doing what the f*ck I want. I’m in an entanglement, I’m on my Jada [Pinkett Smith] sh*t.” Diddy doubled down on this casual stance.

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we’re friends, we go to exotic locations, we have great times.”