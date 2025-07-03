Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Take a Look Inside Michael Jordan’s Former Chicago-Area Mansion, Which You Can Now Airbnb For This Heart-Clutching Price

The iconic basketball player's old ultra-luxury living pad in Chicago can be your home for a massive price.

By










Published

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; YouTube/Enes Yilmazer

If you’ve ever had dreams of living like NBA superstar Michael Jordan, then boy, do we have news for you. Your dreams just got a little closer to actualizing and we’ve got all the details!

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?
view video
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

According to a brand new listing on Airbnb, fans of Jordan can rent out his former Chicago mansion, a home that's had quite an interesting real estate journey for awhile now: As we previously told you, Jordan’s Highland Park mansion—arguably one of the most prized pieces of real estate in Chicago—had been on the market for over a decade and finally sold in Dec. 2024 for $9.5 million.

After the mansion got under new management, its owner decided to let fans have their moment and gave them an exclusive experience of the lavish home through a timeshare offer, as we made you aware of earlier this year.

Now, it looks like the home seven bedroom, 17.5 bathroom home has officially entered the Airbnb space for rent and trust us when we say, it's got A LOT to offer. There is one tiny catch though: you have to stay for at least seven days and the price is pretty steep: About $15,000 a night.

But if you fancy yourself a baller, shot-caller, then keep reading to take a look!

Aerial View of the Property

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The 32,000 square feet property boasts an indoor basketball court, putting green, pool, cigar lounge, wine cellar, a 14-car garage and more!

Back View

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The sprawling backyard has an greenery peninsula of sorts that’s surrounded by a five-foot-deep pool, multiple patio seating areas and an outdoor kitchen!

Formal Living Room

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

Nothing says welcome to my not humble abode like this beautifully laid out living room!

Formal Dining Room

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

It wouldn't be a luxurious house if it didn't have a decent sized formal dining room. And don't even get us started on that amazing table!

Kitchen

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The recently renovated kitchen comes complete with a bar, separate coffee station, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a hidden fridge and an informal eating area attached.

Informal Living Room

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

 The informal living room comes with 20-foot ceilings, gas fireplace, sliding glass doors leading into the backyard, a massive television and plenty of seating!

Guest Suite

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

While we weren't able to get a shot of the primary suite, the guest suite is the next best thing and comes with plenty of space to turn it into your visitor's home away from home for a little while!

Wine Cellar

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The custom built wine cellar includes stone floors and custom woodwork. The space holds up to 500 bottles in the temperature-controlled area.

Gym

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The state-of-the-art home gym features every machine needed to put in a good, championship athlete-level work out.

Movie Room

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

 As part of the entertainment area, the movie room also shares space with billiards table, wet bars, bathroom, wine cellar cigar lounge and poker tables.

Basketball Court

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

It wouldn’t be Michael Jordan’s home without a dedicated area for basketball. And that’s exactly what you get in this basketball pavilion that has a seating are, ample parking out front, a full locker room, bathroom and a full-size court.

The Pool Pavilion

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The gorgeously decorated pool pavilion has two full baths and two, three-car garages next to it.

Backyard Golf Course

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

Additional outdoor features include a pond, tennis court and putting green areas where you can enjoy the views or practice your swings—all from the comfort of your own backyard!

