Linda Powell

Linda Powell, daughter of the 65th Secretary of State Colin Powell, is playing the Doctor in The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise. She has a long acting career from the stage to television including: On Golden Pond, The Trip to Bountiful, “House of Cards”, “Chicago Fire”,“Law & Order: SVU”, The Best Man, and American Gangster. The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise is opening at the Broadhurst Theatre in November 2022.

