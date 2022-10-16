This fall is a special time for Broadway. The number of Black actors, directors, and playwrights on New York’s best stages is almost unheard of. With Broadway veterans and debuts, there are all types of talent gracing the stage. Check out these actors this season!
Samuel L. Jackson
Hollywood icon Samuel L. Jackson will be playing Doaker Charles in The Piano Lesson. His wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, is directing the show. This is his second August Wilson play: in 1990 he appeared as Wolf in Two Trains Running. The Piano Lesson opens in October 2022 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
John David Washington
John David Washington, son of Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington, will be making his Broadway debut playing Boy Willie in The Piano Lesson. The Piano Lesson opens October 2022 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks is playing Bernice in The Piano Lesson. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Sofia in The Color Purple revival, earning a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. The Piano Lesson opens October 2022 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
Crystal Lucas-Perry
Crystal Lucas-Perry made her Broadway debut as John Adams in the musical, 1776, featuring female, transgender, and nonbinary actors retelling the story of America’s founding fathers. She will exit the production on October 23 to join the cast of Ain’t No Mo’. 1776 opens at the American Airlines Theatre October 2022.
Gisela Adisa
Gisela Adisa is Robert Livingston in 1776. Her most recent ventures have been Aunt Deborah in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Lisa Jones in CBS’ FBI. 1776 opens at the American Airlines Theatre October 2022.
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce plays Willy Loman, a 63-year-old traveling salesman in Death of a Salesman. Aside from being widely known for his television and film career, Pierce has been in more than 10 on and off-Broadway productions, including The Piano Lesson. Death of a Salesman opens at the Hudson Theatre in October 2022.
Sharon D. Clarke
Sharon D. Clarke is playing wife and homemaker Linda Loman in Death of a Salesman. Clarke made her Broadway debut in 2021 as Caroline in Caroline, Or Change receiving a 2022 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Death of a Salesman opens at the Hudson Theatre in October 2022.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is making his Broadway debut as Booth in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog. He is widely known for his role as Cal Abar/ Dr. Manhattan in the television series, Watchmen. Topdog/Underdog opens in October 2022 at the John Gold Theatre.
Corey Hawkins
Corey Hawkins is Lincoln in Topdog/Underdog. He has an extensive career in film and television for roles in In the Heights, Iron Man 3, Straight Outta Compton, The Walking Dead, and FOX’s 24. He made his Broadway debut as Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet. Topdog/Underdog opens in October 2022 at the John Gold Theatre.
Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play in 2022 for his Broadway debut performance as Darren Lemming in the revival of Take Me Out. Take Me Out is playing at the Helen Hayes Theatre in October 2022.
Lorna Courtney
Lorna Courtney is the lead role Juliet in & Juliet. She has also been in Dear Evan Hansen and the 2020 revival of West Side Story. The musical & Juliet will be performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in October 2022.
Linda Powell
Linda Powell, daughter of the 65th Secretary of State Colin Powell, is playing the Doctor in The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise. She has a long acting career from the stage to television including: On Golden Pond, The Trip to Bountiful, “House of Cards”, “Chicago Fire”,“Law & Order: SVU”, The Best Man, and American Gangster. The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise is opening at the Broadhurst Theatre in November 2022.
Jordan E. Cooper
Jordan E. Cooper is the playwright and actor playing Peaches in Lee Daniel’s’ Ain’t No Mo’. Cooper was MC Tyrone on the hit show Pose and is also starring in The Ms. Pat Show. He is the youngest American playwright in Broadway history. Ain’t No Mo’ is opening at the Belasco Theatre in November 2022.
Audra McDonald
Theater veteran and multi-Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will grace the stage as Suzanne Alexander in Ohio State Murders. The play will be opening at the newly-named James Earl Jones Theatre in November 2022.
J. Harrison Ghee
J. Harrison Ghee is Jerry/Daphne in Some Like it Hot. Ghee has also starred in Kinky Boots as Lola and Andre Mayem in Mrs. Doubtfire. Some Like it Hot will open at the Shubert Theatre in November 2022.
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks is Sugar in Some Like it Hot. Hicks is not new to Broadway having starred in SIX, The Color Purple revival, and Aladdin. She has also performed in musicals on national and international tours. Some Like it Hot will open at the Shubert Theatre in November 2022.
Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope is Jean-Michel Basquiat in The Collaboration. This is his first time back on Broadway after his Tony and Grammy Award nominations in 2019-2020 for his performances in Ain’t Too Proud and Choir Boy. The Collaboration will be at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in December 2022.
