Why Philadelphia is Going Viral For Streets That Look Like a Landfill

Piles of trash cumulate on streets of Philadelphia after worker's union strike./TikTok screenshots

It seems the City of Brotherly Love isn't being so lovely going into a holiday weekend, as Pennsylvania's largest city is experiencing the rather disgusting effects of a worker's union strike.

Nearly 10,000 blue-collar city workers, represented by District Council 33 (DC 33) of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), are currently on strike — the union's first major strike in nearly four decades. After negotiations between the union -- which seeks better pay and benefits to keep up with Philly's rising cost of living -- and the city fell flat, the union's strike began on July 1.

What's affected? Nearly everything.

Curbside residential trash and recycling collection was immediately suspended. Piles on piles on piles of trash are cumulating on the streets, and folks took to social media to showcase the mayhem.

"Dumpsters overflowing. Trash drop-off sites spilling into the streets. This is what collapse looks like on Day 1," one person wrote on X.

https://twitter.com/HustleBitch_/status/1940478067933368646 Twitter

https://twitter.com/JennLeeTV/status/1940508650055127302 Twitter

The massive trash piles is even more concerning as a suspected influx of garbage is expected due to the July 4th weekend— only making matters more dire.

https://twitter.com/Gopic/status/1940574122012299450 Twitter

https://twitter.com/chizzy_getsbusy/status/1940105342911930630 Twitter

The city did set up six permanent sanitation centers and over 60 temporary neighborhood drop-off sites for residents, however, these sites face challenges of its own with picketing workers and concerns about overflowing trash. Some X users had an alternative solution: to drop trash off at city hall or Mayor Cherelle Parker's home.

https://twitter.com/StonerPhillyFan/status/1940158079318073403 Twitter

https://twitter.com/rinnegoddess/status/1940063478322274476 Twitter

https://twitter.com/QUEENKElRY/status/1940119517457535366 Twitter

Garbage pickup isn't the only service affected. No more crossing guards, recreation centers has reduced hours with evening programs paused, and all free Library of Philadelphia branches — used to provide kids free lunches per Philly Summer Meals program — are temporarily closed. The Medical Examiner's Office now has a backlog of bodies and crowded cold storage, as striking staff includes death investigators, forensic technicians, and clerical staff.

https://twitter.com/PhillyAFLCIO/status/1940039293164286435 Twitter

Residents can still utilize 911 services, after Common Pleas Court Judge Sierra Thomas-Street ordered 237 of the 325 dispatchers back to work because their absence creates a "clear and present danger to threat to health, safety or welfare of the public." But expect longer-than-average wait times.

What's not affected? Police and firefighters and the Philadelphia International Airport remains open and fully operational. The Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July Festivities, which includes a concert and fireworks, are expected to go on as planned.

https://twitter.com/brownandbella/status/1940100208454758551 Twitter

https://twitter.com/rw_briggs/status/1940068340774707249 Twitter

Negotiations between DC 33 and the city resumed on Wednesday (July 2), and its unclear if they will reconvene Thursday. According to reports, the city has put its "best offer on the table."