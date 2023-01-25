Aside from Dubai, Other Times Blue Ivy Outshined Her Parents

In January 2023, Blue Ivy Carter shared the stage with her mother, Beyoncé in Dubai. She is a star in the making, even if she doesn’t eventually end up as a music artist like her parents. Success is in her veins! Here are some moments when we knew that Blue is meant to shine!
August 2014- “Go, Mommy!”
In August 2014, Blue Ivy was brought on stage by her dad, Jay-Z, to give her mother, Queen Bey, the VMA Vanguard Award. She adorably stole the moment by saying “Go Mommy” in the mic.
November 2014- “Blue”
Beyoncé released the music video for the song “Blue” in November 2014. The video gave fans glimpses of Blue’s feet and the back of her head, and a grand face reveal at the end, of an excited baby Blue and her voice in the background.
May 2016- Dance Recitals
She got it from her mama! Blue Ivy proved that she is a force to be reckoned with in videos posted online of her school dance recitals. Look at the technique!
December 2016- “Formation”
Blue Ivy shut down haters talking about her hair in the “Formation” music videos. With her hand on her hips, she stood tall showing off her gorgeous afro when Yoncé delivers the line “I like my baby heir with baby hair and afros”.
January 2018- Blue’s Freestyle
“Never seen a ceiling in my whole life!” Not only did Blue get the dancing skills from her mother, but she can also drop some bars like her dad! Blue’s rapping was featured in “Blue’s Freestyle”.
January 2018- Shushing Her Parents at the Grammys
This was one of the most iconic moments in pop culture history, Blue Ivy shushing and calming down her legendary parents at the 2018 Grammy Awards!
November 2018- Bidding at the Wearable Art Gala
Blue gave Tyler Perry a difficult time at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala by bidding $19,000 for a piece of the late Sidney Poitier. She got money, y’all!
February 2018- Courtside with Mom and Grandma Tina
One thing about Miss Blue is she will be seated courtside with her parents at a sports game! With snacks in hand and shades to block the haters, Blue Ivy is the person that fans look forward to seeing at the games.
July 2019- “Spirit” and “Bigger”
Blue Ivy dawned a head full of red curls at the beginning of the “Spirit” + “Bigger” music video and beautiful box braids at the closing, standing by her superstar mother.
February 2022- Super Bowl 56
Since Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnership with the NFL, Blue Ivy has been present on the sidelines of a couple of Super Bowls! Every year we wait in anticipation to see the star in the making. Look at all of those cameras on her!
August 2020- “Brown Skin Girl”
Blue Ivy became a Grammy winner at the 63rd Grammy Awards for Best Music Video, where she holds credit for “Brown Skin Girl.” Her parents are doing an amazing job of starting her career!
September 2020- Mom, Your Jokes Aren’t Good
We love to joke that Blue is Beyoncé’s manager and that it is still true. The sassy preteen Capricorn did not want her mother to damage her career by repeating unfunny jokes.
November 2021- Jay-Z Rock Hall of Fame Induction
In a Rock Hall of Fame induction video for her father, Blue Ivy was featured saying a line from one of his songs and shyly giggling afterward. How cute!
March 2022- “Be Alive” Live Performance
The dancing queen is on the job! Blue hopped into the choreo at the end of the live performance of “Be Alive” for the 94th Academy Awards. Move aside Bey, your daughter is the star!
October 2022- Blue Ivy Bids Again!
Blue attended the 2022 Waco Wearable Art Gala with a mission. She got into a bidding match with the founder of Mielle Organics for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. She bid over $80,000 but unfortunately lost the battle. Next time, Blue!
January 2023- Performing in Dubai
The mommy-daughter moment we all needed! Even though audience members were not supposed to record the private concert for a hotel opening in Dubai, you can try to find the clips online, before they get taken down. You’ll see Blue, who is almost the same height as her mother, busting a couple of moves during “Brown Skin Girl.” Her mother then taps her shoulder to make her stop. Uh oh Bey, looks like Blue is on her way to show you up!
