NBA’s Mike Beasley’s Alleged Gambling Issues Have Him Owing Money to Who??

NBA free agent Malik Beasley, who was playing for the Detroit Pistons, is under federal investigation after being accused of allegedly gambling in relation to NBA games, but after discovery of who he was in debt to is a fascinating story in itself.

According to The Detroit News, the guard, who is reportedly $8 million in debt, has been sued several times over the years, and you wouldn’t believe who filed suit and for how much. One creditor that stands out is a celebrity barbershop based in Milwaukee (He played for the Milwaukee Bucks before signing with the Pistons last year).

Beasley was in debt for $26,827 to Cairo Cuts. The shop took him to court and won the judgment against him earlier this year in January. I don’t know what’s worse, a barbershop allowing him to continue getting haircuts while his tab kept going up to over $25,000 or that he kept going there KNOWING he has yet to give them any cash for sitting in those chairs.

In the same month, Beasley was taken to court by a Minnesota dentist who stated that he had not been paid for services rendered to the basketball player. A default judgment of $34,390 was entered against Beasley. He made sure to show up to get those choppers fixed, or whatever he had done to his mouth. Yet, neither the teeth nor the player showed up to respond to the nonpayment, so the dentist, Hassan Alshehabi of Delicate Smiles, began garnishing Beasley’s paychecks from the Pistons in February.

Then, in March, that revolving court door saw him being sued for not paying his rent at The Stott, to the tune of $14,150. That suit was filed by Bedrock Detroit, which is coincidentally owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. After the lawsuit was dismissed later that month, they swung that door again to bring him back for failing to pay $7,355 in rent. The next scheduled court date is later this month on July 15.

The above-mentioned amount is a drop in the bucket, as he has already lost millions in judgments against him in recent years. After taking out a $650,000 cash advance from Hazan Sports Management Group Inc., the company sued him for at least $2.25 million for alleged breach of contract.

He was also sued several years ago by South River Capital, LLC, for nearly $5.8 million. The debt isn’t fully paid, but records showed he did repay $1.13 million in 2023.

Seems like that gambling problem is due to Beasley owing money and trying to find a quick way to pay the money back, or he is gambling to try to get money to repay the debts he’s accumulated over the years. Either way, things aren’t looking particularly well for the basketball player.