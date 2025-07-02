Seven Singers That Black People Swear Can Sing, But We Know They Can’t

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: Keith Sweat performs on Heart & Soul at SiriusXM Studio on March 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Art is subjective. In the same way that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, a person’s preference in music is often singular.

Consider Hip Hop. Some people love quality, thoughtful lyricists like Nas, 3 Stacks, Scarface and K. Dot. Then there are those who like Drake.

But even those who like the whiner from Canada understand that he is not like the first four. The same is not true when it comes to singers.

You can like whatever you like. That has to do with personal taste. But what we cannot abide is folks saying someone can sing when they clearly can NOT.

This is not a reflection on a person’s talent as a performer. Michael Jackson was clearly a better performer than Prince, but there is NO QUESTION who the better artist was when you consider songwriting. That clearly goes to the man who loved purple and was purified in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.

So can we have an honest conversation? Because there are people you guys swear can sang when they can barely hold a note.

John Legend

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Singer John Legend performs on stage at the "Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live" Concert at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013 in London, England. Chime For Change is a global campaign for girls' and women's empowerment founded by Gucci with a founding committee comprised of Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini, Salma Hayek Pinault and Beyonce Knowles-Carter. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci)

Legend is a wonderful pianist. He is a strong songwriter. But it is not exactly breaking news to say that the man cannot sing. Folks love him, tho. Who knows why.

Sza

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: SZA performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She got some jams, but ya’ll know she can’t really sing right? She brings personality to every song she is on. But no one is mistaking her pedestrian vocals for Ms. Patti.

Mary J.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the afterparty for AFI Fest 2009 and Lionsgate's "Precious: Based on the Novel 'PUSH' by Sapphire" at the Chateau Marmont on November 1, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

If screaming was singing, she would be a top 10 vocalist of all time. Mary J. has some hits, but an all-time great singer she is not.

Keith Sweat

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 16: American singer & songwriter Keith Sweat performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Anytime this man gets on the mic, he sounds like he is singing into a fan. He is the nasal-iest singer in the history of noses.

Pause

OK. I’m going to stop here and issue a warning. The last three on this list most of you will almost certainly find offensive. They may even enrage you. If you are sensitive to uncomfortable truths, you may want to stop here. Read on at your own risk. But remember, we are being honest.

Stevie Wonder

American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist Stevie Wonder performing live, UK, 18th May 1984. (Photo by Mike Lawn/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Hold up. Calm down. Before you kill me, let me finish.

The man can write one hell of a song. His musicianship unparalleled and he is an innovator of sound. But is he vocalist?

Can he carry a tune? Definitely. Can he modulate? Absolutely. But his vocal range is limited. So, to put him on the level of a Luther would be a disservice to both big and little versions of Mr. Vandross.

Diana Ross

NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Singer Diana Ross sings during the opening ceremony for the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on August 28, 2006 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

She is an icon, fashionable and has stage presence. But is she a powerful singer? You know the answer to that.

Gladys Knight and Aretha were powerhouses. Diana was smooth and stylish. You remember her because of her songs, not because of her voice.

Prince

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 19: Musician Prince performs onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This needs to be said (written?) again. This list is not about songwriting. Nor is the point of this to talk about people who play instruments well. I think Prince’s guitar playing ability would stand up against almost ANY guitarist living or dead. But can the man sing? Eh…

He has incredible vocal range. His highs are high as Mariah’s and his lows rival Barry White. But can he just straight up sang? Nah. I’d take any alto in a Black church over Mr. Nelson.

Anyone can sing. Most of us do it in the shower. But few of us are asked to sing in front of people. And few of us sang when asked to do so.

There is a difference between a vocalist and these people. They are all good performers. Some of them are great ones. A few are brilliant songwriters.

Can they sing? Sure. Can they sang? Not to save their lives