Seven Singers That Black People Swear Can Sing, But We Know They Can’t

Art is subjective. In the same way that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, a person’s preference in music is often singular.
Consider Hip Hop. Some people love quality, thoughtful lyricists like Nas, 3 Stacks, Scarface and K. Dot. Then there are those who like Drake.
But even those who like the whiner from Canada understand that he is not like the first four. The same is not true when it comes to singers.
You can like whatever you like. That has to do with personal taste. But what we cannot abide is folks saying someone can sing when they clearly can NOT.
This is not a reflection on a person’s talent as a performer. Michael Jackson was clearly a better performer than Prince, but there is NO QUESTION who the better artist was when you consider songwriting. That clearly goes to the man who loved purple and was purified in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.
So can we have an honest conversation? Because there are people you guys swear can sang when they can barely hold a note.
John Legend
Legend is a wonderful pianist. He is a strong songwriter. But it is not exactly breaking news to say that the man cannot sing. Folks love him, tho. Who knows why.
Sza
She got some jams, but ya’ll know she can’t really sing right? She brings personality to every song she is on. But no one is mistaking her pedestrian vocals for Ms. Patti.
Mary J.
If screaming was singing, she would be a top 10 vocalist of all time. Mary J. has some hits, but an all-time great singer she is not.
Keith Sweat
Anytime this man gets on the mic, he sounds like he is singing into a fan. He is the nasal-iest singer in the history of noses.
Pause
OK. I’m going to stop here and issue a warning. The last three on this list most of you will almost certainly find offensive. They may even enrage you. If you are sensitive to uncomfortable truths, you may want to stop here. Read on at your own risk. But remember, we are being honest.
Stevie Wonder
Hold up. Calm down. Before you kill me, let me finish.
The man can write one hell of a song. His musicianship unparalleled and he is an innovator of sound. But is he vocalist?
Can he carry a tune? Definitely. Can he modulate? Absolutely. But his vocal range is limited. So, to put him on the level of a Luther would be a disservice to both big and little versions of Mr. Vandross.
Diana Ross
She is an icon, fashionable and has stage presence. But is she a powerful singer? You know the answer to that.
Gladys Knight and Aretha were powerhouses. Diana was smooth and stylish. You remember her because of her songs, not because of her voice.
Prince
This needs to be said (written?) again. This list is not about songwriting. Nor is the point of this to talk about people who play instruments well. I think Prince’s guitar playing ability would stand up against almost ANY guitarist living or dead. But can the man sing? Eh…
He has incredible vocal range. His highs are high as Mariah’s and his lows rival Barry White. But can he just straight up sang? Nah. I’d take any alto in a Black church over Mr. Nelson.
Anyone can sing. Most of us do it in the shower. But few of us are asked to sing in front of people. And few of us sang when asked to do so.
There is a difference between a vocalist and these people. They are all good performers. Some of them are great ones. A few are brilliant songwriters.
Can they sing? Sure. Can they sang? Not to save their lives
