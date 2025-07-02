Lizzo Reveals The Meals She Ate To Lose 100 Pounds

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Lizzo attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

If you were looking to get "summertime fine" now that July has officially begun, look no further than Lizzo. The popular singer is finally sharing some secrets behind her amazing weight loss journey and believe us when we say, we're taking notes!

The "About Damn Time" singer shared her insight in a new cover interview for Women's Health released on Tuesday, where she divulged her impetus for really taking her health seriously and things she's done to help along the way. In particular, Lizzo finally gave her fans and followers a clue as to what she's been eating as a part of her weight loss diet and we've got to admit--it doesn't sound all that hard or all that bad.

It is, however, a switch up from her vegan lifestyle of which she turned away from after years of doing so.

“When I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that [weren’t] actually filling me up,” she said back in June.

Now, her meals center around mostly protein and vegetables and she's walking everyone through what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner. To start her day, a typical meal will look something like two scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, and a cauliflower hash brown. (Author's note: I didn't even know that was a thing, oh wow. Let me go throw my regular potato ones away.) For her beverage, as she most recently shared on "The Breakfast Club," she opts for black coffee with a vanilla protein shake mixed in it.

Around midday for lunch, she usually reaches for either a lettuce wrap filled with tuna, sliced chicken breast or a a shredded Thai chicken salad.

Her last meal -- which she eats before 5 p.m. every day -- consists of turkey meatloaf with cauliflower mashed potatoes and green beans. As far as snacks go, she usually grabs some low-sugar Greek yogurt with blueberries or blackberries with a drizzle of honey.

In addition to keeping her diet in check and working out five days a week, Lizzo said that she's all about balance now when it comes to her eating and that's been one of the saving graces throughout her process.

"It’s a beautiful balance where it’s like, if you allow yourself to have something, you can enjoy it without overindulging and hurting yourself. I’m so proud of myself for overcoming that," she said.