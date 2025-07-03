Why the Internet is Convinced Stephen A. Smith’s And His Daughter Samantha Are Twins

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Stephen A. Smith visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on January 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Stephen A. Smith might have to scoot over and make room for his daughter in the sportscasting world. Samantha Smith joined her dad on-air ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals June 20th, and her quick-witted humor and confident personality has fans saying that she's twinning with the controversial commentator.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Before Samantha joined her dad on air, she stood off-camera while her dad spoke with fellow ESPN sports anchor Elle Duncan, who called the younger Smith to join them on air.

"It's bring your daughter to work day because look who is in the building, Samantha Smith," Duncan said.

As Samantha slid into the frame, she was immediately comfortable as she introduced herself to viewers. Stood behind her, Smith acted as if he was unamused by his daughter's antics, but, as Duncan stated, it's clear that Stephen A. Smith is "putty" in his daughter's hands.

The clip of the adorable and hilarious on-air interaction went viral on X, formerly Twitter, and fans could not help but point out the similarities between the father and daughter.

"That's his freaking twin yo lol," wrote one user on X.

"Got his whole face lol," wrote another.

Watch the clip for yourself and decide if you can see the resemblance:

https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1935835859317932072

Other fans pointed out that Samantha is the only person who can get her usually boisterous father to keep calm: "Somebody said this the first person they seen make Stephen A stfu," wrote one fan.

"He gotta add his daughter to the podcast with his nephew now," wrote another user.

Smith has two daughters, Samantha and Nyla Smith, whose ages are both unconfirmed. Speaking about his role as a dad on "The Breakfast Club," Smith revealed that he made a promise to his mom to never be like his father:

"My daughters are everything to me... I've always lived by this philosophy, and it's the same with my mom; I'm not comfortable unless they're comfortable. I don't eat unless they eat... I make sure that they are taken care of first. She [his mom] was very proud of the father that I am, and I'm very proud of the father that I strive to be..."

Smith also had Samantha, feature alongside him on his podcast, "The Stephen A. Smith Show," where their adorable and hilarious relationship was on full display. The two make for a comedic onscreen duo as Samantha teases her father nonstop, and Smith has no choice but to take it.

However, it's unknown whether Smith will bring Samantha on air to steal the spotlight from him again; all fans can do is cross their fingers with hope.