We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Updated as of December 12, 2:15pm ET.

Sean Diddy Combs just announced a new release, and we’re not talking about a remix. The 53-year-old music mogul took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he is the proud papa of a newborn daughter.



“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he writes before shouting out his own mother and other children.



“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he added.

Advertisement

The news of Love’s October 15 arrival caught us all by surprise. And after doing our best detective work to identify Love’s mama all weekend, TMZ has confirmed that 28-year-old Dana Tran is listed as the mother on Love’s birth certificate. Tran goes by Dana Tee on social. But good luck getting any intel on her. Tran has deleted her accounts as the news of her new bundle of joy has been buzzing.

G/O Media may get a commission 50% Off Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush Smile

This electric toothbrush uses artificial intelligence to learn your brushing style and support you as best as it can, and lets you know any areas you’re missing. Buy for $100 from Amazon Advertisement

In addition to the sense of shock permeating the internet from the news, folks are also wondering…where does Yung Miami fit into all of this? Diddy and the City Girls rapper have reportedly been connected since June 2021, but officially confirmed their status during an episode of Miami’s Caresha Please this past summer.



When Diddy turned the tables on Miami during the taping to ask his own questions, he pressed her on her dating life.



Advertisement

“I’m having fun, I’m living my best life. Doing what the f*ck I want.” She then added, “I’m in an entanglement, I’m on my Jada [Pinkett Smith] shit.”



Caresha then asked Diddy to clarify their specific arrangement to which he responded:



Advertisement

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we’re friends, we go to exotic locations, we have great times.” The two also joked about how twins run in the Combs family, and how Miami wanted a set of her own. Diddy casually mentioned that he wanted more kids as well. But while the two seem to still be going strong with the most recent sighting of the pair being just this week, no one is sure if Miami was aware of the baby’s birth at all.



Either way, congratulations Papa Diddy Pop!

