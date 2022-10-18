DaBaby

Despite making headlines more often for violent altercations as opposed to his music, DaBaby felt the heat last year after his Rolling Loud Miami performance. Not only did he bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest after Megan Thee Stallion despite their alleged troubled past, but he made homophobic and misogynistic remarks:

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p—- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

This led to celebrity outrage, festivals dropping him for their lineups and what DaBaby believes to be low album sales.