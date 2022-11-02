It appears that Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade have different opinions about their daughter, Zaya, transitioning to a transgender woman at 15 years of age. The NBA star recently filed a petition to legally change Zaya’s name on gender on her birth certificate, which Funches-Wade disagreed with.

In a petition acquired by The Blast, Funches-Wade says that according to their custody arrangement both parents must agree in order for a decision like this to be made. She also claimed that: “There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old.”



Funches-Wade, who is being represented by Mark Gross, added:

“This matter has been highly reported in the media and there will likely be media pressure on the minor child...I have concerns that (Dwyane) may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

Advertisement

She also stated that her ex-husband told her Zaya’s identity has been and will continue to be profitable:

“In April 2022, (Dwyane) invited me to one of his residences in Atlanta, Georgia. During this occasion, he informed me that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue. (Dwyane) told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith.”

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

Wade has been an incredibly supportive and protective father to Zaya during her journey. It’ll be interesting to see what the judge decides at the hearing in December.