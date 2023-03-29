The New Black "It Girls" To Watch and Know

Culture

The New Black "It Girls" To Watch and Know

Lori Harvey, Megan Thee Stallion, Zaya Wade and more are taking over with style and grace

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images), Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images), Tommaso Boddi / Stringer (Getty Images)

Although haters will hate and have tried to bring these ladies down, they failed. Instead, these women have risen above the trolling. Young Black women are running the world! From musicians and actors to athletes and influencers and models, take a long look at the Black women who are rising above the fray to icon status!

Lori Harvey

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Jacopo Raule / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lori Harvey is the “it girl” on the block! Harvey is more than just a pretty face. She’s also a model, business women, and influencer. Although many people credit her only for the men she’s dated, she has made her mark as one to watch amongst young, Black women.

Zaya Wade

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Jacopo Raule / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zaya Wade is the daughter of former NBA player Dwyane Wade and the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union. Zaya came out as transgender in 2020 and hasn’t stopped taking the industry since. She is now a runway model, inspiring more young people to be who they are in spite of people’s criticisms.

Megan Thee Stallion

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion faced plenty of haters who doubted her story of rapper Tory Lanez shooting her during an argument. Many people in the industry took his side and didn’t apologize until he was found guilty in January 2023. But she handled the whole situation better than anyone could have, making her an “it girl.” We love you, Meg!

Halle Bailey

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Our Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey, has endured the negativity from people who claim she is ruining their childhood by being a Black Ariel in the live-action film to be released in May 2023. But she has handled the hate with grace and poise, and we call that “it girl” energy.

Naomi Osaka

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Araya Doheny / Stringer (Getty Images)

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is an “it girl” for using her platform to spread awareness for mental health, Black Lives Matter, and anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Osaka is also an author and the founder of Hana Kuma media company.

Coco Jones

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Most people know Coco Jones now for her role as Hilary Banks in Bel-Air. But Jones has been a force to be reckoned with since childhood! She is also an amazing singer and won the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist. Don’t sleep on Coco!

Ice Spice

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ice Spice is one of the newest “it girls” in the music industry. The Bronx native has given us songs that make everybody feel like an “it girl” too. It’s only looking up from here for the iconic red afro rapper.

Chloe Bailey

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer (Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey is an “it girl” for staying true to herself despite people making an issue of her embracing the process of figuring out who she is as an artist, actress, and young woman.

Zendaya

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Jacopo Raule / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya has been famous since her days of being a Disney star on Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. She has gracefully transitioned to being a fashion icon and history-making award-winning actress, philanthropist, and activist. That’s an “it girl” if I’ve ever seen one!

Quinta Brunson

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2022, the creator of Abbott Elementary and “it girl,” Quinta Brunson, became the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category in one year. She is also only the second woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Simone Biles

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022 by President Joe Biden. Biles is one of the most decorated U.S. gymnasts in history and an advocate for mental health and sexual assault victims. She made headlines after coming forward about the abuse she endured by Olympic doctor Larry Nassar.

Lizzo

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Gus Stewart / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lizzo is an “it girl” for constantly standing up to haters during her career. Lizzo has endured people making her the butt of jokes, talking about her weight, and even her music talents. She stands strong through all the criticism and has only grown more and more successful now a multi-award winning artist, producer, business owner, and advocate.

Marsai Martin

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Araya Doheny / Stringer (Getty Images)

Marsai Martin is an “it girl” for being the youngest person in history to produce their own studio film, Little (2019). Aside from wrapping the final season of Black-ish as Diane, Martin has also appeared in several other films and shows. She is currently the executive producer of the new Disney series, Saturdays.

Jordyn Woods

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Although many people might connect the name of Jordyn Woods to the ridiculous drama involving the Kardashian family, Jordyn Woods has grown to make good out of the situation. Woods is now a model, actress, business owner, and influencer. Any person that can have a good life after the wrath of the Kardashians has resilience.

Anok Yai

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

Anok Yai became a model after photos of her at Howard University’s homecoming in October 2017 went viral. In 2018, she was the first South Sudanese model to open a Prada show and only the second to open after Naomi Campbell. Yai is now one of the most in-demand models in the industry, that’s “it girl” status.

Monet McMichael

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images)

The “it girl” of TikTok? Monet McMichael. Monet began blowing up on the platform for her entertaining Get Ready With Me videos while she was a nursing student. Now, she has been in beauty campaigns for Fenty Beauty, Tarte, Makeup Forever, and more – all while proudly representing her Black and Puerto Rican roots.

Adut Akech

Image for article titled The New Black &quot;It Girls&quot; To Watch and Know
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Adut Akech is one of the most sought after models in the industry. In 2019 she was honored as the Model of the Year by the British Fashion Awards. She was also chosen by Meghan Markle to appear in the September 2019 edition of British Vogue. W Magazine featured her in their 50th Anniversary shoot in 2022.

