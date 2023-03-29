The New Black "It Girls" To Watch and Know

Although haters will hate and have tried to bring these ladies down, they failed. Instead, these women have risen above the trolling. Young Black women are running the world! From musicians and actors to athletes and influencers and models, take a long look at the Black women who are rising above the fray to icon status!
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey is the “it girl” on the block! Harvey is more than just a pretty face. She’s also a model, business women, and influencer. Although many people credit her only for the men she’s dated, she has made her mark as one to watch amongst young, Black women.
Zaya Wade
Zaya Wade is the daughter of former NBA player Dwyane Wade and the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union. Zaya came out as transgender in 2020 and hasn’t stopped taking the industry since. She is now a runway model, inspiring more young people to be who they are in spite of people’s criticisms.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion faced plenty of haters who doubted her story of rapper Tory Lanez shooting her during an argument. Many people in the industry took his side and didn’t apologize until he was found guilty in January 2023. But she handled the whole situation better than anyone could have, making her an “it girl.” We love you, Meg!
Halle Bailey
Our Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey, has endured the negativity from people who claim she is ruining their childhood by being a Black Ariel in the live-action film to be released in May 2023. But she has handled the hate with grace and poise, and we call that “it girl” energy.
Naomi Osaka
Tennis star Naomi Osaka is an “it girl” for using her platform to spread awareness for mental health, Black Lives Matter, and anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Osaka is also an author and the founder of Hana Kuma media company.
Coco Jones
Most people know Coco Jones now for her role as Hilary Banks in Bel-Air. But Jones has been a force to be reckoned with since childhood! She is also an amazing singer and won the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist. Don’t sleep on Coco!
Ice Spice
Ice Spice is one of the newest “it girls” in the music industry. The Bronx native has given us songs that make everybody feel like an “it girl” too. It’s only looking up from here for the iconic red afro rapper.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey is an “it girl” for staying true to herself despite people making an issue of her embracing the process of figuring out who she is as an artist, actress, and young woman.
Zendaya
Zendaya has been famous since her days of being a Disney star on Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. She has gracefully transitioned to being a fashion icon and history-making award-winning actress, philanthropist, and activist. That’s an “it girl” if I’ve ever seen one!
Quinta Brunson
In 2022, the creator of Abbott Elementary and “it girl,” Quinta Brunson, became the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category in one year. She is also only the second woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.
Simone Biles
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022 by President Joe Biden. Biles is one of the most decorated U.S. gymnasts in history and an advocate for mental health and sexual assault victims. She made headlines after coming forward about the abuse she endured by Olympic doctor Larry Nassar.
Lizzo
Lizzo is an “it girl” for constantly standing up to haters during her career. Lizzo has endured people making her the butt of jokes, talking about her weight, and even her music talents. She stands strong through all the criticism and has only grown more and more successful now a multi-award winning artist, producer, business owner, and advocate.
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin is an “it girl” for being the youngest person in history to produce their own studio film, Little (2019). Aside from wrapping the final season of Black-ish as Diane, Martin has also appeared in several other films and shows. She is currently the executive producer of the new Disney series, Saturdays.
Jordyn Woods
Although many people might connect the name of Jordyn Woods to the ridiculous drama involving the Kardashian family, Jordyn Woods has grown to make good out of the situation. Woods is now a model, actress, business owner, and influencer. Any person that can have a good life after the wrath of the Kardashians has resilience.
Anok Yai
Anok Yai became a model after photos of her at Howard University’s homecoming in October 2017 went viral. In 2018, she was the first South Sudanese model to open a Prada show and only the second to open after Naomi Campbell. Yai is now one of the most in-demand models in the industry, that’s “it girl” status.
Monet McMichael
The “it girl” of TikTok? Monet McMichael. Monet began blowing up on the platform for her entertaining Get Ready With Me videos while she was a nursing student. Now, she has been in beauty campaigns for Fenty Beauty, Tarte, Makeup Forever, and more – all while proudly representing her Black and Puerto Rican roots.
Adut Akech
Adut Akech is one of the most sought after models in the industry. In 2019 she was honored as the Model of the Year by the British Fashion Awards. She was also chosen by Meghan Markle to appear in the September 2019 edition of British Vogue. W Magazine featured her in their 50th Anniversary shoot in 2022.