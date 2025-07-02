Diddy’s Dramatic Reaction to His Trial Verdict Says it All…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The world practically stopped moving when the jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial announced he was not guilty on three of five felony counts. But while the outside world has been mixed with reactions to the news, it's his reaction inside the courtroom that paints a vivid picture.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Before the verdicts came out, a BBC reporter shared there was tension on both sides of the court room. While Diddy's family, including his children and mother, sat behind him praying for good news, surely folks on the other side were hoping for the opposite to rain down.

Throughout the two-month trial, reporters noted Diddy's distinct and sometimes scary facial expressions. He's been caught give death stares to journalists and even throwing up heart symbols with his hands to his children. But on Tuesday (July 1), Diddy's stern demeanor took a celebratory turn.

A huge sigh of relief was heard from Diddy's side of the room after the heaviest count, racketeering conspiracy, came back not guilty, TMZ reported. As the rest of the decision was announced, he clearly eased up. After hearing "not guilty" on Count 4-- sex trafficking of his ex-girlfriend Jane Doe-- Diddy even fist-pumped the air from his seat.

He then fell to his knees after all verdicts were read, obviously thankful of the possibility that he might return home. Drawings from inside the room show the Bad Boy founder under the court desk, with his head buried in his chair, according to courtroom artist Elizabeth Williams. Before this, Diddy had been facing life in prison. Now, he's looking at a maximum 10-year bid for each prostitution count.

BBC also reported the 55-year-old mouthed the words "I'm coming home" to his family following the news. Ironically, these words also reference his 2013 pop hit featuring Skylar Grey. A judge is now deciding if Diddy should go free until his sentencing date.

For now, the flashy mogul is celebrating the potential return to his life filled with all-white parties and music making. Meanwhile, his victims, like Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and Dawn Richard, have expressed heartbreak over the verdict.