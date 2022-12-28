While this year has been a great year in rap, it hasn’t been without its negatives, whether it’s been a rapper getting arrested, convicted or murdered. Here are some of the unbelievable things rappers have done and experienced that weren’t on our bingo card for 2022.
2 / 17
Takeoff
Takeoff
The popular Atlanta rapper was shockingly murdered on the morning of Nov. 1 outside of a bowling alley in Houston. He was best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, along with Quavo and Offset.
3 / 17
PnB Rock
PnB Rock
Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was robbed and fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, Calif. A family of three was eventually arrested in connection with the murder.
4 / 17
Trouble
Trouble
Veteran Atlanta rapper Trouble was killed during a home invasion. Trouble’s debut album, Edgewood, was released in 2018. It featured guest appearances by pop stars Drake and The Weeknd. His most recent album, Thug Luv, was released in April 2020. It featured popular artists 2 Chainz, Quavo, Jeezy and City Girls.
5 / 17
Coolio
Coolio
Legendary West coast MC Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59. It was revealed by his son that his father was going through multiple health complications.
6 / 17
Big Scarr
Big Scarr
Gucci Mane signee, Big Scarr died on Dec. 22 at the age of 22. It was reported that the Memphis artist overdosed on prescription pills at his girlfriend’s house. During his time in the music industry, he also collaborated with artists like Offset, Shiesty, Tay Keith and Foogiano.
7 / 17
Lil Keed
Lil Keed
Up-and-coming rapper Lil Keed was signed to Young Thug’s YSL imprint. At the age of 24, the Atlanta rapper died from kidney and liver failure possibly linked to drug abuse on May 13.
8 / 17
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez’ felony assault trial was delayed for months until it finally began in the middle of December. After years of speculation, and multiple rounds of “he said, she said,” Tory Lanez was found guilty of all charges in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion just two days before Christmas. He faces up to 22 years in prison.
9 / 17
Young Thug
Young Thug
Young Thug and many other members of his Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL), were charged and arrested in a 56-count court indictment. In August, new charges were added.
10 / 17
Gunna
Gunna
Along with Young Thug, “pushin p” rapper Gunna was also arrested. For months, his bond was denied by an Atlanta judge until he agreed to a plea deal that sent him home in December.
11 / 17
Blueface
Blueface
Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested on charges of attempted murder in November over an incident that occurred in Las Vegas. Video of the incident allegedly showed him shooting at a vehicle outside the nightclub.
12 / 17
Roddy Ricch
Roddy Ricch
Hours before he was set to perform at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival, Rich was arrested on gun charges. Shortly after, he was released from police custody. In December, the Compton rapper was hit with a lawsuit over his popular song “The Box.” Soul singer Greg Perry filed a copyright lawsuit claiming the Compton rapper and his team took elements of his 1975 song “Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)” without his permission.
13 / 17
Rod Wave
Rod Wave
In May, the Florida rapper was arrested and faced charges of battery by strangulation. He was accused of choking his ex-girlfriend while his children were in the house. Fortunately for him, the case was later dropped.
14 / 17
Lil Tjay
Lil Tjay
New York City rapper Lil Tjay had to undergo emergency surgery after he was shot in the Edgewater area of New Jersey. Thankfully he survived and his alleged shooter was arrested.
15 / 17
Nas
Nas
While celebrating the release of his 2022 album, King’s Disease III, Nas’ Los Angeles home was burglarized. Shortly after, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage said the legendary Queens MC was not relevant. Thankfully, the two resolved the misunderstanding on a dope collab track.
16 / 17
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
In many ways, this year has been great for the popular Houston rapper. But, in others ways, it’s been difficult. She’s had to deal with constant harassment from users on social media because of her role in the Tory Lanez felony assault trial. Even some of the biggest rappers in the world took aim at her.
17 / 17