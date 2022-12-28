Roddy Ricch

Hours before he was set to perform at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival, Rich was arrested on gun charges. Shortly after, he was released from police custody. In December, the Compton rapper was hit with a lawsuit over his popular song “The Box.” Soul singer Greg Perry filed a copyright lawsuit claiming the Compton rapper and his team took elements of his 1975 song “Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)” without his permission.