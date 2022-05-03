Florida rapper Rod Wave, who just scored his first number 1 album on the Billboard 200 a year ago, has been arrested and faces charges of battery by strangulation, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The “Street Runner” rapper, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green was arrested on a warrant coming from Osceola County and was booked by officers from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office.

From the Tampa Bay Times:

According to his arrest affidavit from the St. Petersburg Police Department, Green was taken into custody during a traffic stop at 5119 Venetian Boulevard NE on Sunday night. He was riding in the passenger seat of the vehicle, a 2021 Grey Dodge Durango which he owned, and was identified by his driver’s license photo. Green was booked into the Pinellas County Jail just after midnight Monday, jail records show. No further details were immediately available.

Alamo Records, to which Wave is signed , declined to comment on the arrest of the rap star, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In 2020, Wave was also arrested at one of his shows in Atlanta after he barely escaped getting injured when the stage collapsed during the show. H e then punched a promoter and was arrested on a battery charge.

The rapper released his debut album, Ghetto Gospel, in 2019 and peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200. A year later, his second album, Pray 4 Love, performed even better and raised the profile of the rapper making him one of the most popular up-and-com ers in the game.

His song, “Rags2Riches” featuring Lil Baby peaked at number 12 on the Hot 100, mostly because of its popularity on the social media platform TikTok.

His 2021 album, SoulFly, was his most popular work to date, becoming his first chart-topping album.

Earlier this year, Wave also dropped two singles, “Cold December” and “By Your Side.”