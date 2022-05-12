The accusations are not looking good for Florida rapper Rod Wave.

Last week, Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation. The now released arrest warrant accuses the rapper of allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend while both of their two children were in the house, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The ex-girlfriend called 911 the same day and let deputies know that Green came into her home and got physically aggressive with her.

More from the Tampa Bay Times:

The woman, whose name is redacted in court records, told Osceola deputies she had been asleep in her bed when she heard the front door open and Green entered her bedroom. He choked her until she couldn’t breathe, according to his arrest affidavit, and accused her of talking to other men. He then left her home in his sport utility vehicle, according to the affidavit. Green came back a second time and accused the woman of taking his cellphone, deputies said. He kicked storage shelves near the front door and grabbed two photos off the wall, throwing them on the front porch and sidewalk, court records said. He then drove off. The woman told deputies she had dated Green for about four years and they had two children together. The children were in their own bedroom when the incident occurred, she said. The victim had a scratch located “near the left center of her neck,” the arrest affidavit said. She declined medical assistance. Law enforcement took photos of her injuries and conducted a check of the area, but could not find Green.

A week after the incident, Green was arrested during a traffic stop in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he’s from. He has since then been released from Pinellas County Jail on $5,000 and pleaded not guilty to the domestic battery by strangulation charge, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The “Street Runner” rapper also got in some trouble in Atlanta two years ago when he was arrested at his show after he barely escaped getting injured when the state collapsed. He punched a promoter and was arrested on a battery charge.

After dropping his most successful album to date, Soulfly, in 2021, the rapper was preparing to drop another one in 2022.