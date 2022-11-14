This past weekend was supposed to be the best of the year for Nas , who just dropped his latest album, King’s Disease III. But, it may have turned out to be the biggest headache for the legendary New York MC.

On Saturday, suspects broke into Nas’ Los Angeles home while he was celebrating the release of his new album. TMZ reported that two assailants broke through the home’s back door to get inside. When the two suspects decided it was time to head out, Nas’ team noticed the intruders through his Ring camera and called the police.

While nobody was hurt, the damage to the “The World Is Yours” rapper’s home was significant, and the assailants left with at least two bags of unknown items.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Nasty Nas was in his hometown of New York City, celebrating the release of the third installment of his King’s Disease albums with talented producer Hit-Boy. His string of albums with the Los Angeles producer has brought new life to the Illmatic rapper’s career, gaining more critical and mainstream attention than he has previously ever seen before.

During the Grammys in 2021, Nas won the award for Rap Album of the Year, taking home his first-ever Grammy. In 2022, although he didn’t win for best Rap album, he was nominated again, losing eventually to Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

On his social media, you can see Nas Escobar posing with Hit-Boy and others who came out for the release party for King’s Disease III.

Advertisement

While I hope everything stolen from Nas’ home is recovered, I’m excited that Nas has dropped yet another solid album. Since 2020, the Queensbridge MC has been on an impressive run and is finally getting his flowers.