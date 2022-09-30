All of the suspects involved in the murder of PnB Rock have been arrested and charged, which include a father, his teenage son and the father’s wife.

After being on the run and considered “armed and dangerous,” Freddie Lee Trone was arrested and charged on Thursday with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

His 17-year-old son, who has not been identified, faces the same charges as his 40-year-old father. Shauntel Trone, Freddie Lee’s wife and the 17-year-old’s stepmother faces one count of accessory after the fact, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Shauntel and her teenage stepson were arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. Police discovered that Freddie Lee was the getaway driver and his teenage son was the one who fatally shot Rock. But, it’s still not known what the stepmother’s role in the crime was.

More from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office:

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that a father and his 17-year-old son have been charged with killing rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant earlier this month. “The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family,” District Attorney Gascón said. “The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”

Prior to the robbery on Sept. 12, Rock’s girlfriend posted a photo on her Instagram story showing that they were eating at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, Calif. Rock also posted a video of himself on social media showing off his jewelry. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said investigators discovered that the suspects saw where the couple was located and tracked them down, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Although the authorities have not blamed Rock’s girlfriend, users on social media have pointed responsibility to her for posting their location on Instagram. Some have come to her defense including one Cardi B.

Police also found that the Trone family may have been tipped about the rapper’s location, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

While Rock was eating lunch, the shooter fatally shot the Philadelphia rapper multiple times and took some of his jewelry before leaving the restaurant in a getaway car.

Born Rakim Allen, Rock’s death has initiated multiple conversations on the violence occurring in hip-hop, especially how it has escalated over the last few years.