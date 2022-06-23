A suspect has been arrested for the shooting of New York rapper Lil Tjay just hours after the crime occurred Wednesday after midnight. The rapper was shot during an alleged robbery attempt, according to the Bergen County, N.J. Prosecutor’s Office.

In an update on the investigation, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit tweeted, “Update on #BCPONJ & @EdgewaterPolice investigation in Edgewater NJ shooting: per initial investigation, does not appear to be random act and one victim upgraded from critical to stable condition. Other admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in good condition.”

The suspect, Mohamed Konate, 27, was arrested Wednesday morning . Konate was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and other unlawful weapons charges, according to the Bergen County, N.J. Prosecutor’s Office.



Two men who are associated with Tjay, Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were also arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Boyd was shot during the alleged robbery attempt from Konate.



More from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit press release:

The arrests are the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Edgewater Police Department under the direction of Chief Donald Martin. Just after midnight, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Edgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 14 The Promenade in Edgewater, NJ. Upon their arrival to the area, officers found 21-year-old Tione “Lil TJay” Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds and Antoine Boyd with a single gunshot wound. An investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department revealed that MOHAMED KONATE had attempted to commit armed robbery against Tione Merritt, Jeffrey Valdez, and Antoine Boyd when the shooting occurred. JEFFREY VALDEZ and ANTOINE BOYD, who were with Tione Merritt, were found to each be in possession of an unlawful weapon.

Per TMZ, The 22-year-old rapper underwent emergency surgery hours after being shot. But after surgery Tjay was upgraded from critical to stable condition.