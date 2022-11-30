Remember what 21 Savage said about Nas just a couple of weeks ago?

On Nov. 14, while the Her Loss rapper was in a Clubhouse room titled, “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?” 21 Savage said, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”

After others pushed back against his claims, 21 doubled down on his relevancy statement saying, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still make good-ass music.”

Naturally, Black Twitter gave 21 Savage the business and let him know just how wrong they thought he was. He eventually walked back his comments in a tweet saying, “I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it.”

But, instead of writing another apology on social media, 21 Savage got in the booth with the legendary New York rapper.

Late Tuesday night, “One Mic, One Gun” dropped and heard both 21 Savage and Nas address the “relevancy” claims on one collaborative track.

Nas ft. @21 Savage - One Mic, One Gun (Official Audio)

Just like he did in his tweet, 21 Savage walked back his “relevancy” claims in the opening verse and addressed the sites and blogs that made a big deal out of it by rapping, “When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance / They must’ve forgot that I’m a new rapper that got integrity / All of the media and blogs that’s just a place I don’t care to be / Most of these niggas wouldn’t say shit if they was ahead of me.”

The UK-born rapper goes on to rap about his aspirations to become more like Nas, rapping, “My net worth like eight-figures, I’m working on getting me nine / I ain’t going against no legend nigga I’m trying to be next in line.”

Nasty Nas on the other hand addresses all of the people who questioned his skill and relevancy, rapping, “No back and forth, I did it back then, I do it right now / I opened a lane for my era I’m goated they gave me the crown, GOAT / With all the success, the negative press I’m watchin’ it pile.”

Surprisingly, he also addressed his Los Angeles home being burglarized just days after he released his latest album, King’s Disease III. He rapped on the track, “They just ran in one of my cribs and took what? I replaced it / Two Caucasians up out of their faces / Most of y’all assumed that they was black, it’s exploitation / They ain’t know that I see everything, invested in Ring.”

I nstead of arguing about on social media, which rappers tend to do these days, these two dope MCs just hopped in the booth and addressed this controversy on a great song. Although I must admit, I do find it funny that Nas asked 21 Savage to jump on thesong. Can’t you imagine 21 calling Nas to apologize, and the Queens rapper just saying, “Nah, my brethren. If you want to speak to me, say it in the booth.”