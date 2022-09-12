PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed while dining at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 30 years old.

The Philadelphia rapper was at the restaurant with his girlfriend, Stephanie, for a meal. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she shared a picture on her story of their location and what they were eating.

Advertisement

The shooting took place at 1:15 pm pacific time, according to the LAPD.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Muniz said a suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim. Sources told The Times that Rock was targeted for his jewelry.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” she said. Muniz said the victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m.

Investigators are currently analyzing the security footage from the restaurant and surrounding businesses to find the shooter and to see if they left in a vehicle or on foot, according to the Times.

Born on Dec. 9, 1991, PnB Rock was a beloved rapper who was able to creatively blend his melodic voice over thumping trap beats. One of the first songs that put Rock on the map was his 2015 song “Fleek,” which was popular on the social media platform Vine.

Advertisement

He rose again in popularity after the release of the hit single “Selfish” in 2016, which was on the rapper’s fifth mixtape GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions. Rock was also featured on the 2016 hit track by YFN Lucci, “Everyday We Lit.”

Rock’s most recent album, SoundCloud Daze, was released in January 2022. Weeks ago, the Philadelphia rapper released the single “Luv Me Again.”