In this crazy, weird modern world we live in, everyone knows the first signs of an impending breakup is the social media unfollow. ESPN goes into a frenzy anytime a high-profile athlete unfollows their team or teammates. Now the hip-hop world is experiencing the same madness, as fears of a possible Migos breakup have swept through the community.



According to XXL Mag, Twitter user @Kurrco posted “Offset & Cardi B are no longer following Quavo & Takeoff on IG,” alongside images of what we are meant to assume are unsuccessful searches for Quavo and Takeoff on Offset and Cardi B’s Instagram accounts.

This led to a wildfire of ridiculous responses. Perhaps the craziest came from the user who wrote, “Migos breaking up would be worse than the Beatles.” Look kids, I know you don’t believe art existed before you were born, but when you say things like this no one will take you seriously.

Another user posted, “What a legacy man, Migos had a great run. We were lucky to live in the generation of the greatest group in Hip Hop. Their songs will be memorialized in our hearts forever.” Right, so I guess Wu-Tang, Outkast, Run-DMC and The Roots never happened?

Not helping matters is the fact that Quavo and Takeoff, under the name Unc and Phew, are releasing the new song “Hotel Lobby.” Hmmm…new music out the same time as crazy internet rumors. Well that timing is not weird or suspicious.

I’m gonna need everyone to settle down. While it’s possible Migos is actually breaking up, that doesn’t mean they’ll never record together again. I’m a lifelong New Edition fan. Do you know how many reunion tours I’ve been to? Groups break up, it happens to a lot of them. However, eventually money talks and there’s a big reunion tour extravaganza. Don’t believe me, check the concert schedule of your local casino or fairgrounds. It’s pretty much all nostalgia acts on their last runs.

Just so it’s clear, the Migos have not commented on any of this speculation, so nothing, I REPEAT NOTHING is confirmed.