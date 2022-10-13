The unfortunate death of Coolio was a shock to hip-hop lovers everywhere and most importantly, the rapper’s family. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, the late rapper’s oldest son, Artis Ivey III, reveals details of the California artist’s passing.

Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59 at a friend’s Los Angeles home, but no other details were shared with the public at the time. While his cause of death was thought to be cardiac arrest, the rapper’s son reveals that his father was going through some other health complications.

Ivey III said in his interview with The U.S. Sun, “My dad was having a couple of health complications. He was taking care of those things. A lot was going on with asthma, real bad asthma.” Although Coolio was “for the most part drug-free,” Ivey said drug use was not linked to Coolio’s death. “He died of natural causes. He just had a heart attack.”

He continued, “[Although] It was a complete shock. At the same time, you know, our father always prepared us for things that might happen. My father was a very spiritual person. He didn’t fear death at all. It was another step to paradise. He had his own set of beliefs. He believed in a higher power and he believed in himself.”

Coolio’s remains were cremated in a private ceremony and each of his seven children received a pendant that held his ashes, according to TMZ.

Coolio’s family was not the only one to mourn the “Fantastic Voyage” rapper. At the time of his death, a plethora of artists in the hip-hop world paid their respects to the Los Angeles rapper including Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Quest Love, Chuck D, Ice-T, MC Hammer and Xzibit.

While Coolio had a lot of hit songs including “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “Stomp,” his biggest hit to date was “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The song is not only one of the most easily recognizable rap songs to date, it is partly responsible for the commercialization of the genre.

The song was released as a part of the soundtrack for the Disney film, Dangerous Minds, making it a commercial success for non-rap fans. Coolio was a trailblazer in the entertainment industry because of his personality and timeless flow on “Gangsta’s Paradise,” that helped make “Gangsta Rap” international. He will be missed by all who enjoy and appreciate his music.