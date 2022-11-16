Another day and yet another rapper is being arrested on serious charges. On Tuesday, Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Video of the arrest obtained by TMZ shows Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, sitting down on a bench in Las Vegas seemingly minding their own business.

Then, out of nowhere, men dressed in regular clothing, who are suspected to be undercover cops or plainclothes officers, grabbed Porter, put him up against the wall and put him in cuffs.

According to the LVMPD, Blueface “will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.”

The 25-year-old rapper was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred more than a month ago on Oct. 8 in Las Vegas, according to LVMPD.



The “Thotiana” artist is also facing another charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft, according to TMZ.

Shortly after the arrest, Blueface’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, wrote on Twitter, “ugh why gotta take you from me.”

In the hours following the news of Blueface’s arrest, Rock was trending on social media with users calling for her to leave the rapper who’s previously been in legal trouble.



On her Instagram story, she stood by her relationship, saying, “Stop playing with me. Everybody keeps saying it’s a sign to leave. What the fuck is you talking about bro? Stop playing, nigga never left me when I went in.”



She continued, “I’m going to court tomorrow, that’s all that matters.”



Following that message, Rock also to shared a video on social media of her and Blueface hours before he was arrested.