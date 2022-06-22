New York City rapper Lil Tjay was shot early Wednesday morning in the Edgewater area of New Jersey and is undergoing emergency surgery, according to TMZ.

The severity of his wounds has not been released.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit released a statement Wednesday morning on Twitter saying, “#BCPONJ Major Crimes Unit and Edgewater PD are investigating a shooting with 2 victims around midnight on 6/22 at 14 The Promenade in Edgewater. More details to follow. “

Per TMZ, the suspects in the shooting remain at large.

In a more detailed press release from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the following:

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at 14 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. At approximately 12:08 a.m. on June 22, the Edgewater Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at that address. Responding officers found a 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also responded to the Exxon Station located at 478 River Road, Edgewater, where they located another 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they are being treated. An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Edgewater Police Department under the direction of Chief Donald Martin. No additional information is available at this time.

Born Tione Jayden Merritt, Lil Tjay rose to prominence with his 2018 record “Resume.” His debut album, True 2 Myself, was released in 2019 and featured guest appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Lil Wayne. His most recent album, Destined 2 Win, was released in April 2021 and featured popular artists Saweetie, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Tyga and Polo G.

In 2022, he released the singles “In My Head” and “Goin Up” both in April.