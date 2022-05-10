Grammy-winning Atlanta Rapper Young Thug and members of his Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL), including Gunna, were charged and arrested Monday afternoon in a 56-count court indictment, according to WSBTV.

Thug, Gunna and other YSL members are accused of conspiring together to obtain money and property illegally through a pattern of racketeering, according to WSBTV.

The charges include conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery and criminal street gang activity.

Thug, born Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested at his Buckhead home and taken to Fulton County Jail. Thug specifically has been accused of co-founding Young Stoner Life or Young Slime Life, which is allegedly affiliated with the national Bloods street gang, according to WSBTV

As of Monday evening, Gunna had not been arrested.

More from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the charges :

Williams’ RICO Act charge stems from an alleged offense in January 2013, while the gang activity charge is related to allegations from May 2018, jail records show. The two charges were brought Thursday as part of a 56-count indictment that names 28 alleged associates of Young Slime Life, including fellow rapper Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, and Christian Eppinger. Atlanta police have accused Eppinger of shooting veteran gang unit officer David Rodgers six times in a Feb. 7 incident. His case raised eyebrows last month when a judge granted Eppinger bond, drawing public ire and harsh criticism by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The judge later raised Eppinger’s bond from $400,000 to $2 million, a mostly symbolic decision as Eppinger was also being held in a probation revocation case.

As you would imagine, social media was ablaze with the news of the two Grammy-award-winning rappers being indicted and arrested. The biggest reactions came from the news that Young Thug, Gunna and other YSL members were charged with 56 counts.

