Interview With Issa Rae, Keke Palmer and SZA
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe, New Twist in Wendy Williams Drama, R. Kelly Joins 'Residuals' Challenge, 'Harry Potter' Has New Black Character and Other Entertainment Stories From the Week

Entertainment

SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe, New Twist in Wendy Williams Drama, R. Kelly Joins 'Residuals' Challenge, 'Harry Potter' Has New Black Character and Other Entertainment Stories From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in entertainment

Image for article titled SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe, New Twist in Wendy Williams Drama, R. Kelly Joins &#39;Residuals&#39; Challenge, &#39;Harry Potter&#39; Has New Black Character and Other Entertainment Stories From the Week
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images), John Phillips for British Vogue; YouTube/Harry Potter (Getty Images), Andrew Toth (Getty Images), Mike Pont (Getty Images), Getty Images (Getty Images), Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images), Randy Shropshire for Critics Choice Association (Getty Images), Image: Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images (Getty Images), Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (Getty Images)
Southwest Airlines Ends This Crucial Policy and Black Folks Are Losing Their Minds

Image for article titled SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe, New Twist in Wendy Williams Drama, R. Kelly Joins &#39;Residuals&#39; Challenge, &#39;Harry Potter&#39; Has New Black Character and Other Entertainment Stories From the Week
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Never could we ever predict the day that Southwest would end one of its defining policies: customers can check in two bags for free. But here we are! the company announced it would be doing away with the long-term perk on March 11, according to Fox News, and it was immediately met with backlash. - Phenix S Halley Read More

SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe After ‘Tacky’ Question to Coco Jones

Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Image: Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images (Getty Images)

SZA has officially responded to that viral moment from Shannon Sharpe’s interview with Coco Jones. While interviewing the “Bel-Air” actress, Sharpe referenced SZA and her public comments about her BBL, asking Jones if she knows of any other people who have regretted the procedure as well. - Jared Alexander Read More

Harry Potter’s New Prof. Severus Snape Is Black And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Papaa Essiedu, left; Alan Rickman as Snape in the Harry Potter franchise.
Papaa Essiedu, left; Alan Rickman as Snape in the Harry Potter franchise.
Photo: John Phillips for British Vogue; YouTube/Harry Potter (Getty Images)

While it should be cause for celebration when actors get cool roles, for Black British actor Papaa Essiedu and the recent news about his iconic new Harry Potter casting, it’s unfortunately causing a lot of controversy. And you probably won’t be surprised when we tell you why. - Shanelle Genai Read More

This New Twist in the Wendy Williams Drama Might Explain a Whole Lot

Wendy Williams poses for a photo during The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show at Z100 Studio on September 8, 2015 in New York City.
Wendy Williams poses for a photo during The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show at Z100 Studio on September 8, 2015 in New York City.
Photo: Andrew Toth (Getty Images)

Just when things were looking up for Wendy Williams and her quest for freedom from her guardianship, new allegations surrounding her niece Alex Finnie just might jeopardize it. But we’ll let you be the judge on that. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Oh No, He Didn’t! R. Kelly Joins ‘Residuals’ Challenge From Prison and the Internet is Crazy Divided

R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center on September 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center on September 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Photo: Mike Pont (Getty Images)

Just when you thought the “Residuals” singing challenge was over, R. Kelly decided to throw his hat in the ring and remind everybody why he was the former King of R&B. And his version has garnered mixed feelings from folks all over the internet. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Social Media Convinced Lizzo’s ‘Body Positivity’ Movement Was a Hoax All Along, But It’s More Complicated...

Image for article titled SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe, New Twist in Wendy Williams Drama, R. Kelly Joins &#39;Residuals&#39; Challenge, &#39;Harry Potter&#39; Has New Black Character and Other Entertainment Stories From the Week
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

For years, Lizzo has used her following to promote body positivity. Even though she has been categorized as overweight, the “Juice” singer still flaunted her figure over the course of her career. The more popular she became, the outfits seemingly became more revealing as well. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Wow! How Lauryn Hill Shocked Everyone During Roberta Flack’s Memorial Service

Image for article titled SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe, New Twist in Wendy Williams Drama, R. Kelly Joins &#39;Residuals&#39; Challenge, &#39;Harry Potter&#39; Has New Black Character and Other Entertainment Stories From the Week
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

Lauryn Hill has been on quite a run of showing love to both contemporary and legendary artists. While she’s known as someone who normally likes to keep to herself, she recently stepped out to honor trailblazing musical icon Roberta Flack. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Tyler Perry’s Movies Ranked By the Box Office

Tyler Perry attends The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema &amp; Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Tyler Perry attends The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Randy Shropshire for Critics Choice Association (Getty Images)

Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny the longstanding presence of Tyler Perry in the TV and film space. From his plays in the early 2000s to his popular shows nowadays, Perry’s pen has remained a consistent force in the industry. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Ayo Edebiri, ‘OPUS’ Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film’s Ambiguous Ending

'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The film, written and directed by Mark Anthony Green hits theaters every on Friday.

Diddy’s Team Claims CNN Did What To The Cassie Assault Video?!

Include an image Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Include an image Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Image: Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (Getty Images)

Diddy’s legal representation just came out with a pretty serious claim regarding that shocking video footage of the disgraced rapper allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura. It has now been widely reported that his team representing him in his federal case is claiming that the headline-making CNN video was “edited” and that the original footage was “destroyed.” - Jared Alexander Read More

