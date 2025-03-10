My Hip-Hop Story: Lauryn Hill Made Leslie Odom Jr. Fall In Love Melodic Hip Hop
Doechii, America's New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock

Beauty + Style

Let's take a look through some of the most best outfits Doechii has rocked recently

By
Mahalia Otshudy
Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

With the fits she’s been serving lately, Doechii has earned the title of Fashion Queen and Paris Fashion Week has been her coronation. With her recent Grammy win, her onstage performance with Lauryn Hill and her sense of style, Doechii is making her way to icon status. The-naughty-school girl look she was known for has been put behind her as she experiments with her new grownup style. Let’s take a look at some of the fits that our girl has been serving lately, starting with her Parish fashion week looks that have gone viral.

Tom Ford Darling

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Photo: Jacopo M. Raule (Getty Images)

Ok Legs! Doechii is wearing Tom Ford in this look. The risqué serve gave everything it needed to, making everybody stop and stare.

What! What! It’s Louis Baby


Spotted on the streets of Paris by New York City’s The People Gallery, Doechii is looking fly as ever! Wearing head to toe Louis Vuitton, Doechii does the brand justice. Her number one styling tip? “Fuck things up a little bit.”

Belle of The Ball

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

At Le Grand Diner du Louvre, it is unsure whether Doechii is attending the fundraising event as a guest or as a piece of art to be displayed in the museum. Regardless, we are hear for this Valentino gown.

Pretty In Plaid

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Photo: Victor Boyko (Getty Images)

For Acne Studio’s fashion showcase, Doechii stuns in plaid, but not just anyone can pull off plaids but then again ... Doechii isn’t everybody.

Bohemian Chic

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Wearing Chloé for Chloé, Doechii is giving us true Bohemian Chic. From the feathers, to the shells, to the choice of going barefoot, Doechii is committed to the look. Serve girl...Serve!

Lauryn Hill Performance

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Screenshot: Instagram

When you get onstage to perform with an icon ,you need to look the part. Doechii definitely made sure to dress to impress while perform with Lauryn Hill. The hat, the hoop rings and the beads in the braids are all just, mwah! Chef’s kiss and very Lauryn Hill.

Give Me Glam, Give Me Model

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Screenshot: Instagram

Doechii looks like a scuplture, somebody put her in a museum! The lady is doing Schiaparelli proud with this serve.

D-Squared Anniversary

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Screenshot: Instagram

Doechii is looking fab, fab, fabulous for D-squared’s 30th anniversary! The corset jacket is really unique and the train behind her adds an elegance to this outfit.

Accessory Queen

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Screenshot: Instagram

Who doesn’t like a pointed toe with baggy jeans? And using a tie as a belt is such a simple but brilliant touch. The opening of her top shows that Doechii is not afraid to show off her dancer physique, and she shouldn’t be!

Grammy Look One

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

We cannot forget her Grammy looks. Not only did she pull of just one great look, she managed to pull of three great looks! The silhouette of this dress is so eye-catching.

Grammy Look Two

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Screenshot: Matt Winkelmeyer

You could not catch her slipping at the Grammy’s, Doechii stays ready! All her looks that night were very cohesive and showed that real thought was put into the flow of her outfits.

Grammy Look Three

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

A collaboration with Thom Browne was the perfect choice for Doechii’s Grammy night, The shape of her dress and the height on her heels would be enough to intimidate anyone, but again Doechii is not just anyone.

A True Star

Image for article titled Doechii, America&#39;s New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock
Screenshot: Instagram

On the set of her “Denial Is a River” music video, Doechii looked supa fly in this boyish look. Here she is wearing Romeo Hunte, proving that whether she be in ultra glam or a little more casual, Doechii can pull off any style.

