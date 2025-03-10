Doechii, America's New Fashion Darling, Has The Title On Lock

With the fits she’s been serving lately, Doechii has earned the title of Fashion Queen and Paris Fashion Week has been her coronation. With her recent Grammy win, her onstage performance with Lauryn Hill and her sense of style, Doechii is making her way to icon status. The-naughty-school girl look she was known for has been put behind her as she experiments with her new grownup style. Let’s take a look at some of the fits that our girl has been serving lately, starting with her Parish fashion week looks that have gone viral.