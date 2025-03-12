Here’s What Happened Before Chaos Ensued at Chicago Airport

Authorities responded to reports of “rapid fire” that broke out at a Chicago airport. However, according to videos and several witness statements, chaos ensued before the shots rang out.
Around 12:55 a.m. the morning of March 12, a group of people began arguing at O’Hare International Airport, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. A dispatcher said the incident began at arrivals in Terminal 2A. At some point, police said six to seven males wearing all black broke out into a fight, per ABC 7 Chicago.
Video footage believed to be from the night of the incident shows a group of men scuffling by the airport exit. One individual appeared to charge toward a black vehicle. Shortly after, shots were fired.
An airport employee confirmed to the Sun-Times that he actually saw the person go into a car and emerge with a firearm. One 25-year-old man was shot and injured while the other bullets flung elsewhere.
“I have no clue how I did not hear this and when I woke up I saw all the cops. I was terrified, so I honestly, these ear plugs saved my life. Getting up would have made me more scared and put me in a worse scenario, so I’m just really grateful to be alive right now,” said traveler Raquel Barajas to ABC 7, who was sleeping in the airport and woke up to see a bullet-pierced window.
That wasn’t the only person who heard the shots either. Hotel guests from across the way heard the commotion.
“I heard a bunch of rapid fire and I opened up my curtain and I looked and I saw people scattering and then I heard a bunch of individual pops, not sure how many for sure individual ones, but I would say half a dozen to a dozen,” said hotel guest James Van Schaick via ABC.
Little to no details are known about the suspected shooter. However, the Sun-Times reports the police believe the gunman donned dreadlocks and fled in a black sport-utility vehicle.