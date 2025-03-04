Secrets to SZA's Rise To Stardom

SZA’s world domination is truly something to behold. The R&B songstress is seemingly everywhere, cleaning up at the Grammys, hitting the Super Bowl stage alongside Kendrick Lamar, and dropping viral hit songs like it’s nothing. One could say 2025 is SZA’s year, the same could’ve been said in 2024 (when she dropped her now Grammy-winning hit song “Saturn” and her highly anticipated SOS deluxe, “Lana”), or 2023 (when she earned multiple Grammys and embarked on an international tour for her genre-breaking sophomore album, “SOS”). Not to mention the years before, including when she dropped her debut “Ctrl,” completely changing the game in R&B and ushering us into a brand new sound. Basically, it’s SZA’s world, and we’re all just living in it.



SZA shows no signs of going anywhere, either. She’s about to embark on a co-headlining tour with her frequent collaborator, Kendrick, which will see two artists literally at the top of their game, taking over the world. With their track “Luther” hitting Number 1 last week, she officially became an artist with a number one song, album and film in the same year. Impressive is an understatement at this point.

SZA’s reign was far from overnight, though. In honor of her massive achievement this week and her unfathomable success, we’re looking back on SZA’s journey so far.