This New Twist in the Wendy Williams Drama Might Explain a Whole Lot

Just when things were looking up for Wendy Williams and her quest for freedom from her guardianship, new allegations surrounding her niece Alex Finnie just might jeopardize it. But we’ll let you be the judge on that.

In a new report, Finnie is being accused of “kidnapping” her aunt by the New York living facility to go to dinner. According to TMZ on Thursday (March 13), Finnie was with Williams when she went to the Lenox Hill Hospital on Tuesday to undergo her second medical evaluation to determine whether or not she was mentally incapacitated.

Afterwards, they reportedly went back to Coterie, the living facility, and spent time together before deciding to grab dinner at a local Italian restaurant.

However, per Coterie, Finnie broke the rules by taking Williams outside of the facility which, if true, is in stark contrast to her guardian Sabrina Morrissey’s previous claims that the former daytime talk show host can come and go as she pleases. As a result of their dinner, Coterie allegedly filed a police report after finding out about their night out.

What should be noted about this ordeal is that Williams cannot physically leave the floor she’s on without a worker giving her clearance to get on the elevator. According to a source close to Williams, both she and her niece were allegedly accompanied by a facility worker on the elevator and in the lobby before they left.

When they returned from dinner, TMZ reporters and photographers were outside of the building and caught up with them to get their take on the police report filing. Williams described Coterie’s actions as “unbelievable” and said that her guardian was lying about her freedom restrictions.

As for Morrissey, she’s maintained that she’d doing right by Williams, saying in a recent interview with Vanity Fair: “As a guardian, you are a fiduciary. I can’t let whatever happens in the public affect how I respond to her and how I continue to help her.”