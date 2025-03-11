"American Fiction" Star Jeffrey Wright Describes The First Moment He Felt Seen For His Talent As An Actor
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Tyler Perry's Movies Ranked By the Box Office

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Movies

Tyler Perry's Movies Ranked By the Box Office

As viewers rave of part two of 'Beauty in Black,' let's take a look at Perry's prolific filmography.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Tyler Perry attends The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema &amp; Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Tyler Perry attends The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Randy Shropshire for Critics Choice Association (Getty Images)

Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny the longstanding presence of Tyler Perry in the TV and film space. From his plays in the early 2000s to his popular shows nowadays, Perry’s pen has remained a consistent force in the industry.

Advertisement

And why wouldn’t it be? With nearly 30 films under his belt over the years and several television series that garner thousands and thousands of viewers, it’s clear audience’s appetite for Perry’s creativity isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

If you needed further proof of that, just look at the amount of people tuning in and chatting about his new Netflix series, “Beauty in Black,” part two of which just hit the streamer over the weekend. Amid all the tweets, Instagram comments and more, there’s one thing that’s abundantly clear: Perry knows his viewers and his viewers have come to love and respect him for that.

So, it’s in honor of “Beauty in Black,” that we felt it fitting to take a look at Perry’s long, illustrious and prolific filmography and how they performed at the box office. From classics like “Madea’s Family Reunion” to highly contentious ones like “For Colored Girls,” let’s take a look!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Madea Goes to Jail”

“Madea Goes to Jail”

Madea Goes To Jail (2009) Official Trailer - Tyler Perry Comedy Movie HD

Year: 2009

Box Office: $90,508,336 worldwide

Cast: Tyler Perry, Sofia Vergara, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Derek Luke, David Mann, Ronreaco Lee

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Boo! A Madea Halloween”

“Boo! A Madea Halloween”

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016 Movie – Tyler Perry) Official Trailer – ‘Trick Or Treat’

Year: 2016

Box Office: $74,827,344 worldwide

Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Diamond White, Andre Hall, FouseyTube

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019 Movie) Official Trailer - Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis

Year: 2019

Box Office: $74,747,725 worldwide

Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Quinn Walters, Courtney Burrell, Rome Flynn, KJ Smith, David Otunga

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Madea’s Witness Protection”

“Madea’s Witness Protection”

Madea’s Witness Protection Official Trailer #2 (2012) - Tyler Perry Movie HD

Year: 2012

Box Office: $66,899,242 worldwide

Cast: Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy, Denis Richards, Doris Roberts, John Amos, Romeo Miller, Marla Gibbs

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Madea’s Family Reunion”

“Madea’s Family Reunion”

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (Official Trailer)

Year: 2006

Box Office: $63,368,939 worldwide

Cast: Tyler Perry, Keke Palmer, Blair Underwood, Rochelle Aytes, Arrindell, Lynn Whitfield, Boris Kodjoe

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Why Did I Get Married, Too?”

“Why Did I Get Married, Too?”

Why Did I Get Married Too? Theatrical Trailer

Year: 2010

Box Office: $60,673,972 worldwide

Cast: Janet Jackson, Malik Yoba, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Why Did I Get Married?”

“Why Did I Get Married?”

Why Did I Get Married - Trailer

Year: 2007

Box Office: $55,862,886 worldwide

Cast: Janet Jackson, Malik Yoba, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker

Advertisement




Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Madea’s Big Happy Family”

“Madea’s Big Happy Family”

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) Official Trailer - Tyler Perry Comedy Movie HD

Year: 2011

Box Office: $54,161,287 worldwide

Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Bow Wow, Shannon Kane, Isaiah Mustafa, Teyana Taylor, David Mann, Loretta Devine

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“A Madea Christmas”

“A Madea Christmas”

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas Official Trailer #1 (2013) HD

Year: 2013

Box Office: $53,396,635 worldwide

Cast: Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Chad Michael Murray, Larry the Cable Guy, Kathy Najimy, Alicia Witt

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Temptations: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor”

“Temptations: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor”

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor Official Movie Trailer [HD]

Year: 2013

Box Office: $53,143,144 worldwide

Cast: Jurnee Smollett, Lance Gross, Robbie Jones, Brandy, Vanessa Williams, Ella Joyce

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself”

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself”

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself - trailer

Year: 2009

Box Office: $51,733,921 worldwide

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Adam Rodriguez, Mary J. Blige, Hope Olaide Wilson, Kwesi Boakye, Brian J. White

Advertisement




Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”

“Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Official Trailer #2 (2017) Tyler Perry, Brock O’Hurn Comedy Movie HD

Year: 2017

Box Office: $48,333,932 worldwide

Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Diamond White, Andre Hall, FouseyTube, Inanna Sarkis

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Acrimony”

“Acrimony”

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (2018 Movie) Official Trailer – Taraji P. Henson

Year: 2018

Box Office: $46,403,669 worldwide

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent, Ajions Alexus, Crystle Stewart, Antonio Madison

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Meet the Browns”

“Meet the Browns”

Meet the Browns (2008) | BlackPhlix Trailer

Year: 2008

Box Office: $41,975,388 worldwide

Cast: Angela Bassett, Rick Fox, Lance Gross, Chloe Bailey, David and Tamela Mann

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“For Colored Girls”

“For Colored Girls”

For Colored Girls (2010) - Official Trailer

Year: 2010

Box Office: $37,981,984 worldwide

Cast: Michael Ealy, Kimberly Elise, Whoopi Goldberg, Thandiwe Newton, Janet Jackson, Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“The Family That Preys”

“The Family That Preys”

The Family That Preys (2008) Trailer

Year: 2008

Box Office: $37,105,289 worldwide

Cast: Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Sanaa Lathan, Taraji P. Henson, Rockmond Dunbar

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Good Deeds”

“Good Deeds”

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2014) - Official Trailer #1

Year: 2014

Box Office: $35,579,177 worldwide

Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Brian J. White

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Nobody’s Fool”

“Nobody’s Fool”

Nobody’s Fool Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

Year: 2018

Box Office: $33,705,333 worldwide

Cast: Tika Sumpter, Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick, Whoopi Goldberg, Mechad Brooks

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Daddy’s Little Girls”

“Daddy’s Little Girls”

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls - Trailer

Year: 2007

Box Office: $31,609,243 worldwide

Cast: Idris Elba, Gabrielle Union, China Anne McClain, Sierra McClain, Lauren McClain, Tasha Smith

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“The Single Moms Clubs”

“The Single Moms Clubs”

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) - Official Trailer #1

Year: 2014

Box Office: $16,365,451 worldwide

Cast: Nia Long, Cocoa Brown, Amy Smart, Tyler Perry, Zulay Henao

Advertisement