Tyler Perry's Movies Ranked By the Box Office

Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny the longstanding presence of Tyler Perry in the TV and film space. From his plays in the early 2000s to his popular shows nowadays, Perry’s pen has remained a consistent force in the industry.

And why wouldn’t it be? With nearly 30 films under his belt over the years and several television series that garner thousands and thousands of viewers, it’s clear audience’s appetite for Perry’s creativity isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

If you needed further proof of that, just look at the amount of people tuning in and chatting about his new Netflix series, “Beauty in Black,” part two of which just hit the streamer over the weekend. Amid all the tweets, Instagram comments and more, there’s one thing that’s abundantly clear: Perry knows his viewers and his viewers have come to love and respect him for that.

So, it’s in honor of “Beauty in Black,” that we felt it fitting to take a look at Perry’s long, illustrious and prolific filmography and how they performed at the box office. From classics like “Madea’s Family Reunion” to highly contentious ones like “For Colored Girls,” let’s take a look!