Social Media Convinced Lizzo's 'Body Positivity' Movement Was a Hoax All Along, But It's More Complicated...

For years, Lizzo has used her following to promote body positivity. Even though she has been categorized as overweight, the “Juice” singer still flaunted her figure over the course of her career. The more popular she became, the outfits seemingly became more revealing as well.

Bakari Sellers CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Dangers of Trump's Close Relationship With Tech Billionaires

Lizzo has gone viral for twerking in a sexy stage ensemble while playing James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute and for having her cheeks out at an Los Angeles Lakers game. She has always defended her racy attire by saying all body types should be celebrated.

Advertisement

But being a bigger Black woman owning her body had consequences. Kanye West and Candace Owens have shamelessly invoked Lizzo’s name to say she glorified obesity. Aries Spears mocked her appearance and Jillian Michaels said her weight shouldn’t be revered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But now as Lizzo shows off her dramatic weight loss, which has been met with compliments and praise, one question arises: Was her body positivity movement a hoax? Social media has a lot to say on the matter.

Jermone Trammel stated on X that it’s not a “contradiction” for Lizzo to lose weight. “You all attacked her when she was larger, attacking her now for being smaller—even more reason for self love,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Another user had a different take. It’s true that Lizzo promoted body acceptance no what size you are. However, for bigger women, this message was especially important. Some feel like her weight loss is a betrayal, according to @WavyGamer18.

Advertisement

“I originally vibed so hard with lizzo cuz she was all about body positivity and self love even at the darkest times, guess that was a lie,” they stated.

Advertisement

Other folks used Lizzo’s weight loss as an opportunity to bash her. “Proud of Lizzo’s weight loss but I won’t ever forgive her for promoting “normalizing” obesity,” @bru_e_williams1 stated.

Lizzo isn’t looking for anyone’s forgiveness or approval as she continues to share different parts of her weight loss journey on social media. Regardless of size, this isn’t a rebrand for the star—she will undoubtedly promote the fact that all bodies are beautiful.