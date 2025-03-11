Oh No, He Didn't! R. Kelly Joins 'Residuals' Challenge From Prison and the Internet is Crazy Divided

Just when you thought the “Residuals” singing challenge was over, R. Kelly decided to throw his hat in the ring and remind everybody why he was the former King of R&B. And his version has garnered mixed feelings from folks all over the internet.

For context, the challenge was started by fellow R&B singer Tank back in February who decided to create his own verse on Chris Brown’s popular song, “Residuals.” After posting his video, he issued a challenge to other singer’s out there to display their talents, songwriting skills and vocal prowess.

Since then, other singers like Mario, Jacob Latimore, J. Moss, Vedo, Trevor Jackson, Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman, Tone Stith and more have all joined in on the fun.

But on Tuesday (March 11), Kelly was the latest artist to put his spin on the hit, singing his verse via phone call from behind bars. But unlike his peers, Kelly’s verse quite literally questioned where his monetary residuals were going and how after 34 years in the industry—and after putting the “R in R&B”—he’s left feeling high and dry.

“Tell me who, who’s getting all my checks? Where is my money at? Tell me who, who’s getting paid for my grind? All of that’s supposed to be mine,” Kelly can be heard singing in the chorus.

“Who gave you 34 years? Who made you billions of dollars? Who put the ‘R’ in ‘R&B,’ swear that it’s killing me. Am I still making you holler?” he continued. See the full verse below.

As the video began to circulate on social media, many fans were divided over how to feel with some calling those who were eager to embrace his remix hypocritical while others clowned the “Bump n’Grind” singer for making a verse in the first place.

“They really tryna soft launch R. Kelly back into the world. Why is he singing a Residuals Remix on a jail phone man,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“They praising R Kelly cause he sang Residuals good, like yall don’t stand for shit ever,” said another.

“So yall cancel R Kelly quick as hell then want him out because he sang over a jail phone remixing residuals? lol can’t make this stuff up,” one other user wrote.

Commented another, “Did R Kelly just make a prison song?!! “WHO’S GETTING ALL MY CHECKS!?” Bro….LMFAOOOOOOO we really are living in a boondocks episode man.”

“I sure as hell didn’t expect R. Kelly to give us his rendition of Residuals today lol. He snapped ngl,” wrote another.

This song comes just days after the disgraced singer gave a rare interview from prison where he alleged that he’d written 25 albums since being locked up and that he’s never going to stop singing.