Whoa! R. Kelly Gives Rare Interview From Prison, Teases New Music

In news that can only be described as “excuse me, what?” R. Kelly is back in the news again and what he shared might either enrage you or excite you. We’ll let you be the judge.

As you well know, the disgraced R&B singer is currently in prison serving out his 30 year sentence thanks to his federal racketeering and sex trafficking convictions. But it seems the time behind bars hasn’t hampered his spirits or his singing capabilities as evidenced by a new interview released on Friday.

Speaking in a rare interview on the “Inmate Tea With A&P” podcast, Kelly serenaded the two hosts by singing snippets of two of his songs, “When A Woman’s Fed Up” and “Step In the Name of Love.” He also revealed that even though his focus is on getting out, he’s also been working on new music while imprisoned and has penned “25 albums” since he’s been locked up.

“Singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable, that’s not gonna happen. [Me] stop singing. I don’t care where I’m at, I’m always singing, I’m always writing,” he said. “I’ve written 25 albums since I been in here so. Right now, I’m just working on getting out, getting back to what it is God gave me—my talents to do.”

Kelly went on to say that he’s using “patience as a tactic” as he continues to live his days behind bars. He also spoke out on the food conditions at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina, noting that while the food isn’t always good—some days are better than others.

As far as when that alleged new music will drop, only time will tell.