OMG! Diddy's Team Makes Unbelievably Bombshell Claim About Cassie Assault Video, Here's How Her Lawyer Responds

Diddy’s legal representation just came out with a pretty serious claim regarding that shocking video footage of the disgraced rapper allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura. It has now been widely reported that his team representing him in his federal case is claiming that the headline-making CNN video was “edited” and that the original footage was “destroyed.”

Essentially, they’re asserting that the video is “inadmissible in his trafficking and racketeering case,” per Variety.



This was filed on Thursday, March 13, in New York City. The team claims that the cable news network purchased the footage and then proceeded to upload it to “free editing software,” altering the video. The letter obtained by Variety claims CNN destroyed the original footage despite knowing about and “repeatedly” reporting about this very federal investigation.

The letter also claims that the video was “substantially altered in significant respects,” like “covering the time stamp, changing the video sequence and speeding up the video to make it seem like the incident was happening faster than it transpired.” It also states that, “the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question.”

Less than an hour after the news of this claim hit the internet, Cassie’s legal team hit back in an interview with TMZ. Her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor told the outlet that the fact that Diddy “would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial” is not surprising.

“I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence,” he continued, while saying that the rapper “will be held accountable for his depravity.”

As we reported, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is currently facing a three-count federal indictment, including charges of racketeering and sex trafficking against an alleged three victims. Diddy is currently in prison in Brooklyn, as he awaits his trial, which is currently set to begin this May.