Entertainment

OMG! Diddy's Team Makes Unbelievably Bombshell Claim About Cassie Assault Video, Here's How Her Lawyer Responds

The disgraced rapper's legal team filed the claim on Thursday, alleging that CNN altered the video footage.

By
Jared Alexander
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Include an image Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Include an image Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Image: Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (Getty Images)

Diddy’s legal representation just came out with a pretty serious claim regarding that shocking video footage of the disgraced rapper allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura. It has now been widely reported that his team representing him in his federal case is claiming that the headline-making CNN video was “edited” and that the original footage was “destroyed.”

Suggested Reading

A 19-Year-Old Army Reservist is Found Dead, Wrapped in Tarp. Now His Family Demands Answers.
Whoa! Teyana Taylor Scores Millions in Divorce Settlement From Iman Shumpert
'No Snitching' Policy Allegedly Turned Sad, Violent for Alabama Teen
Bakari Sellers
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

A 19-Year-Old Army Reservist is Found Dead, Wrapped in Tarp. Now His Family Demands Answers.
Whoa! Teyana Taylor Scores Millions in Divorce Settlement From Iman Shumpert
'No Snitching' Policy Allegedly Turned Sad, Violent for Alabama Teen
Bakari Sellers
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Essentially, they’re asserting that the video is “inadmissible in his trafficking and racketeering case,” per Variety.

Advertisement

Related Content

Amid Diddy's Abuse Video, Even More Brands Have Cut Ties
Unlike Other Badly Behaved Black Celebrities, Diddy's Shot at Redemption Is Nearly Impossible

Related Content

Amid Diddy's Abuse Video, Even More Brands Have Cut Ties
Unlike Other Badly Behaved Black Celebrities, Diddy's Shot at Redemption Is Nearly Impossible

This was filed on Thursday, March 13, in New York City. The team claims that the cable news network purchased the footage and then proceeded to upload it to “free editing software,” altering the video. The letter obtained by Variety claims CNN destroyed the original footage despite knowing about and “repeatedly” reporting about this very federal investigation.

Advertisement

The letter also claims that the video was “substantially altered in significant respects,” like “covering the time stamp, changing the video sequence and speeding up the video to make it seem like the incident was happening faster than it transpired.” It also states that, “the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question.”

Advertisement

Less than an hour after the news of this claim hit the internet, Cassie’s legal team hit back in an interview with TMZ. Her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor told the outlet that the fact that Diddy “would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial” is not surprising.

“I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence,” he continued, while saying that the rapper “will be held accountable for his depravity.”

Advertisement

As we reported, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is currently facing a three-count federal indictment, including charges of racketeering and sex trafficking against an alleged three victims. Diddy is currently in prison in Brooklyn, as he awaits his trial, which is currently set to begin this May.