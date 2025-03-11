Huge New Development, Involving Wendy Williams Being Freed From Guardianship

Things are increasingly looking up for Wendy Williams! And the latest news regarding her personal health is sure to bring long-awaited relief for her fans.

As we previously told you, on Monday, Williams was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City to undergo a second medical evaluation to determine whether or not she is mentally incapacitated. The former daytime talk show host was transferred from her assisted living facility by two local police officers and transported in an EMT truck. Depending on the results, it could play a major role in undoing her years long, contentious guardianship.

Now, according to sources who spoke to TMZ on Tuesday, it appears that Williams passed her evaluation, called a “capacity test,” and scored a 10 out of 10. The test reportedly called for the popular host to answer 10 questions that signaled that she was alert and and mentally together. This test was set up just weeks after Williams’ bombshell interviews on “The Breakfast Club” and “The Don Lemon Show” in which she insisted that her memory was fine.

Upon hearing her outcries, her legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey petitioned a judge for Williams to undergo another round of “comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field.” Now that Williams’ results seem to prove what she’d been saying, it’ll now be up to judge to determine whether or not the guardianship can come to an end.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair last week, Morrissey responded to criticism over how she’s been handling (or mishandling, depending on who you ask) the entire ordeal with Williams. While she ultimately defended her actions, she did let on that she still had some concerns over the former radio host.

“When I speak to her, and it’s not scripted and it’s not repetitive, do I see issues with her speech? Yes, I do, but the public isn’t having conversations with her the way I do,” she said.

As far as whether or not she’s overstepped her boundaries in her role, Morrissey maintained that no matter how the public feels, she’s doing her best to act in the best interest of Williams.

“As a guardian, you are a fiduciary,” she said. “I can’t let whatever happens in the public affect how I respond to her and how I continue to help her.”