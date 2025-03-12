Wendy Williams' Longtime Friend Says Everyone Has It Wrong About Her. Here's the Tea

A longtime friend of Wendy Willams is speaking out on the isolating and absurd living conditions she’s under in a new interview. And believe us when we tell you...she’s not holding back.

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Dr. Wendy Osefo Reveals Which Episode Bravo Should Have Never Aired CC Share Subtitles Off

English 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Dr. Wendy Osefo Reveals Which Episode Bravo Should Have Never Aired

Regina Schell, who’s reportedly been friends with Williams since they were 13-years-old, recently gave an interview with the Daily Mail, in which she expressed her skepticism, displeasures, and disappointments about how her friend has been treated under he guardianship.

Advertisement

Chief among her disappointments is the fact that Williams is restricted when it comes to going outside of her New York living facility to get fresh air, let alone going outside to visit with family or friends. Schell said she’s concerned that the story that’s being pushed about how the former daytime talk show host is out of control and not mentally stable is concerning and upsetting.

Advertisement

Speaking to a recent video of Williams’ recent trip to Florida where she was able to attend her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s college graduation, Schell said:

“She was surrounded by security, it feels a bit contrived. I’m just not convinced by this video that she’s OK. If she was free to do as she pleases, she’d call me. Really, it’s so smelly. I want my friend to be OK. There’s this narrative they are portraying that she was out of control. There’s no proof of this.”

Advertisement

On the topic of Williams’ frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Schell expressed further skepticism, noting that while she understands the disease gets worse as it runs its course, seeing how quickly Williams was reportedly deteriorating was both alarming and suspicious.

“I’ve never seen her in the state they’re declaring her to be. The whole thing is very suspicious to me. Her dementia has never directly been said to me or anyone that I know of,” Schell said. “There’s this background team, who we’ve never seen, telling us she has dementia.”

Advertisement

Additionally — and what’s even more suspicious — is the new report published on Wednesday that detailed alleged troubling correspondence from the judge presiding over Williams’ guardianship. According to TMZ, Judge Lisa Sokoloff has expressed ire towards Williams and the fact that she’s been speaking out about her guardianship.

In emails seen by the outlet, Sokoloff is so bothered by the former radio host’s recent press runs and floated the idea of moving her to a facility with tighter restrictions. The judge has also allegedly previously warned Williams against speaking to the media.

Advertisement

“I have always contended that [Wendy] will be given the independence she can handle. I question how well she has handled the independence she has been given,” the judge said in part in one email.

In another email, the judge wrote: “Tell your client that if she wants a jury she should refrain from trying to poison the jury pool.”

Advertisement

Thankfully, Williams lawyer has pushed back on the judge’s notions but there’s really no telling whether or not the beloved TV host will soon face retaliation for her “behavior.” As we previously told you on Tuesday, Williams underwent a second medical evaluation to prove she was mentally stable and reportedly received a perfect score on her capacity test.