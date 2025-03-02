Unrecognizable Lizzo Shocks Internet, Haters With New Song And Transformed Body

Singer, dancer, and flute player extraordinaire Lizzo has been going viral on social media, and it’s not because of her music—although her music is still good—and it ain’t because of the lawsuit her dancers filed against her—that case was dropped. Everyone is talking about how different and gorgeous she looks .

The “About Damn Time” singer has been a little under the radar , but popped up recently with a Prince-inspired song and a look to kill. On February 28, she released a new single “Love in Real Life” and a music video. But it was recent videos of her on Tiktok and a Twitch stream that got everyone talking about her transformation.

User @rahrah5813 commented on her TikTok page saying: “Damn girl!!! You looking hot as hell.”

and user @Crobb_46 said: “You looked amazing before and you look amazing now”

However, where there’s Lizzo, there will be trolls under comments. For example, one Twitter user even accused the singer of “turning her back on big women by losing weight.” Others trolls have been attributing her recent weight loss to Ozempic, a claim that the singer has denied by talking about her strict fitness routine.

Recent Tiktok and Facebook posts of Lizzo with her mom are adorable, but it’s her face and body that has everyone stunned.

If you have been following Lizzo then you’ll know that she has been on her weight loss journey for the better part of two years now. On her TikTok page, Lizzo has been very open about her weight loss journey. In fact, in January, she revealed she had met her “weight release” goal.

It is a journey of “Body neutrality” as opposed to “Body Positivity” something that Lizzo explained in an interview with The New York Times. As she states that “there are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive.”

It’s clear that this weight loss journey is more to Lizzo than just aesthetics, her health is her main priority and it is showing not just through her results, by how clearly happy she is with them.

And though people on the internet are taking the time out of their day to try and diminish this accomplishment of hers, Lizzo is stuntin’ on them either way!