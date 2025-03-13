Southwest Airlines Ends This Crucial Policy and Black Folks Are Losing Their Minds

Never could we ever predict the day that Southwest would end one of its defining policies: customers can check in two bags for free. But here we are! the company announced it would be doing away with the long-term perk on March 11, according to Fox News, and it was immediately met with backlash.

So while it seems the airline is pulling the rug out from under loyal customers, folks online are simply not having it. “Southwest Airlines pissed me off!” @itsMFKelli wrote on X. “Like you’re whole catchphrase is ‘Bags fly free.’”

@AsToldByKristen tweeted ending the free checked bag service was “a nasty move for Southwest Airlines.” They continued saying “They even could have dropped the free bag allowance down to 1 . But snatching both free checked bags is just greed.”



Others say Southwest has a little too much dip on its chip. “This airline is pretending like there were more than two reasons why people flew with them,” @NIO25iam wrote on X.

Another user mentioned how the change in policy will affect college students who rely on the airline to travel back and forth from school. “I traveled with Southwest because of how simple it was to pack my life into suitcases and not having to worry about paying for checked bags,” @TevonBlair wrote. “It may seem like nothing to charge for bags but it’ll impact who decides to fly w/ SW.”

Since the announcement, Southwest’s media employees have been working overtime trying to calm down concerned consumers. On X, @courtsidekenny shared some of the dozens of replies from the company, and although Southwest is trying to handle the backlash... it seems it’s not enough.

@DonteLamonte joked that “Southwest just turned into Spirit.” As we all know, Spirit Airlines has made a name for themselves as a cheap alternative to flying. But when you fly Spirit, you have to be ready for all the foolishness that comes with it.

But while folks are mourning Southwest Airlines as we know it, others don’t understand all the hoopla. @ffnwoo_ tweeted “Every airline charge for bags lol yall slow.” To which @_xoxoangg responded saying, “BUT Southwest. That and the no assigned seating was the incentive.”

Other folks are distraught over the matter. @_ard_eti tweeted “They breaking my heart.” Another user, @DapperDomo, said “Black people been too good to Southwest for them to treat us like this.” @QuinnFos even responded saying “This is a DEI cut.”

It turns out, the idea of getting rid of free checked bags had been brewing within the company for months now. Southwest’s former chief transformation officer, Ryan Green, even warned about the implications of removing the slogan policy. He was fired shortly after voicing these concerns, according to Southwest.

Many online are simply vowing to take their business elsewhere. @AR_aces23 tweeted “‘If bags don’t fly free, I don’t fly with thee,’” and @TevonBlair said they’re “leaving Southwest forever.”