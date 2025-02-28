Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Eagles Fiasco, Sole ‘White Boy’ From ‘Barbershop’ Is Son Of This Famous Celebrity, Aaron Pierre Speaks On Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Tiktok Video, Lela Rochon Responds To Haters And More

Joy Reid is letting us all in on how she feels after that shocking decision from MSNBC. As we reported, the internet has been in shambles since reports surfaced that MSNBC is canceling Joy Reid’s popular show, “The ReidOut,” after five years. Immediately, folks began calling out the network, as it seems growing pressures following a drop in viewership after the 2024 election, combined with a new administration that’s not particularly kind to left-leaning media, has lead to one of the most unfortunate programming decisions from a cable news network in recent memory. - Jared Alexander Read More