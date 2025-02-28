Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Eagles Fiasco, Sole ‘White Boy’ From ‘Barbershop’ Is Son Of This Famous Celebrity, Aaron Pierre Speaks On Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Tiktok Video, Lela Rochon Responds To Haters And More

After Don Lemon shared his blistering opinion of Megyn Kelly, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has seemingly followed suit with a few choice words for the conservative host. Earlier this month, Kelly reacted to a false report about the Philadelphia Eagles refusing to visit the White House after winning Super Bowl 2025. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Though its been over 20 years since “Barbershop” first hit theaters, one character’s identity has been somewhat unknown in the years since. But now thanks to this year’s 2025 SAG Awards, we finally have an answer. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Aaron Pierre,
that’s Mufasa, has become a household name thanks in large part to his now viral “Jennifer Hudson” show spirit tunnel walk back in December. But, in the weeks that have passed, the actor has been mostly quiet about his meme-worthy moment—until now. - Shanelle Genai Read More
No one expects you to look the same at your 30th high school reunion as you did in your senior prom picture – unless, of course, you’re a Hollywood actress. Just ask Lela Rochon. With roles in films like “Boomerang” and “Waiting to Exhale,” she was known in the 1990s for her scene-stealing good looks. - Angela Johnson Read More
Gabrielle Union is opening up about her husband Dwyane Wade’s scary cancer diagnosis and how it took a toll on their relationship. And she’s not holding back. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Over the years, Floyd Mayweather has been quite the polarizing celebrity. From infamous beefs to disturbing claims about his personal life, the famous boxer has become known for being controversial—and Mayweather’s latest statement about Donald Trump is seemingly the latest example of this. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Joy Reid is letting us all in on how she feels after that shocking decision from MSNBC. As we reported, the internet has been in shambles since reports surfaced that MSNBC is canceling Joy Reid’s popular show, “The ReidOut,” after five years. Immediately, folks began calling out the network, as it seems growing pressures following a drop in viewership after the 2024 election, combined with a new administration that’s not particularly kind to left-leaning media, has lead to one of the most unfortunate programming decisions from a cable news network in recent memory. - Jared Alexander Read More
Steve Harvey has never shied away from sharing the love story between him and his wife Marjorie. But a recent revelation is causing some fans to reexamine their romance thanks to some seemingly conflicting details. - Shanelle Genai Read More
As the world continues to mourn the death of beloved music producer Irv Gotti, members of his family are speaking on his legacy and sharing details surrounding his death. - Phenix S Halley Read More