Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Eagles Fiasco, Sole 'White Boy' From 'Barbershop' Is Son Of This Famous Celebrity, Aaron Pierre Speaks On Viral 'That's Mufasa' Tiktok Video, Lela Rochon Responds To Haters And More

The Root's most popular entertainment stories from the week.

Entertainment

Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Eagles Fiasco, Sole ‘White Boy’ From ‘Barbershop’ Is Son Of This Famous Celebrity, Aaron Pierre Speaks On Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Tiktok Video, Lela Rochon Responds To Haters And More

The Root's most popular entertainment stories from the week.

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Eagles Fiasco, Sole ‘White Boy’ From ‘Barbershop’ Is Son Of This Famous Celebrity, Aaron Pierre Speaks On Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Tiktok Video, Lela Rochon Responds To Haters And More
Photo: Al Drago (Getty Images), YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers (Getty Images), Samir Hussein/WireImage (Getty Images), Robin L Marshall (Getty Images), Olivia Wong/WireImage (Getty Images), John Nacion (Getty Images), Brian Stukes (Getty Images), Stephen J. Cohen (Getty Images), J. Countess (Getty Images), Image: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)
Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Philadelphia Eagles-White House Fiasco

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Eagles Fiasco, Sole ‘White Boy’ From ‘Barbershop’ Is Son Of This Famous Celebrity, Aaron Pierre Speaks On Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Tiktok Video, Lela Rochon Responds To Haters And More
Photo: Al Drago (Getty Images)

After Don Lemon shared his blistering opinion of Megyn Kelly, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has seemingly followed suit with a few choice words for the conservative host. Earlier this month, Kelly reacted to a false report about the Philadelphia Eagles refusing to visit the White House after winning Super Bowl 2025. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Who Knew The Sole ‘White boy’ From ‘Barbershop’ Was The Son of This Ultra Famous Celebrity?

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Eagles Fiasco, Sole ‘White Boy’ From ‘Barbershop’ Is Son Of This Famous Celebrity, Aaron Pierre Speaks On Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Tiktok Video, Lela Rochon Responds To Haters And More
Photo: YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers (Getty Images)

Though its been over 20 years since “Barbershop” first hit theaters, one character’s identity has been somewhat unknown in the years since. But now thanks to this year’s 2025 SAG Awards, we finally have an answer. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Aaron Pierre Finally Speaks on That Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Tiktok Video

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage (Getty Images)

Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa, has become a household name thanks in large part to his now viral “Jennifer Hudson” show spirit tunnel walk back in December. But, in the weeks that have passed, the actor has been mostly quiet about his meme-worthy moment—until now. - Shanelle Genai Read More

With a Fly New Look, Lela Rochon Responds All Those Haters Who Say ‘She Don’t Look the Same’

Photo: Robin L Marshall (Getty Images)

No one expects you to look the same at your 30th high school reunion as you did in your senior prom picture – unless, of course, you’re a Hollywood actress. Just ask Lela Rochon. With roles in films like “Boomerang” and “Waiting to Exhale,” she was known in the 1990s for her scene-stealing good looks. - Angela Johnson Read More

Gabrielle Union’s Response to Husband Dwyane Wade’s Cancer Diagnosis Will Break Your Heart

Photo: Olivia Wong/WireImage (Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her husband Dwyane Wade’s scary cancer diagnosis and how it took a toll on their relationship. And she’s not holding back. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Black Twitter Responds to Floyd Mayweather Going Full-Blown MAGA and...Lord!

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Eagles Fiasco, Sole ‘White Boy’ From ‘Barbershop’ Is Son Of This Famous Celebrity, Aaron Pierre Speaks On Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Tiktok Video, Lela Rochon Responds To Haters And More
Photo: John Nacion (Getty Images)

Over the years, Floyd Mayweather has been quite the polarizing celebrity. From infamous beefs to disturbing claims about his personal life, the famous boxer has become known for being controversial—and Mayweather’s latest statement about Donald Trump is seemingly the latest example of this. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Joy Reid Sheds Tears On Her Firing While MSNBC Gets Major Backlash

Image: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Joy Reid is letting us all in on how she feels after that shocking decision from MSNBC. As we reported, the internet has been in shambles since reports surfaced that MSNBC is canceling Joy Reid’s popular show, “The ReidOut,” after five years. Immediately, folks began calling out the network, as it seems growing pressures following a drop in viewership after the 2024 election, combined with a new administration that’s not particularly kind to left-leaning media, has lead to one of the most unfortunate programming decisions from a cable news network in recent memory. - Jared Alexander Read More

What?! This Real Housewife Just Got Sentenced to Prison, And Her Last Words Shocked Everybody

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Eagles Fiasco, Sole ‘White Boy’ From ‘Barbershop’ Is Son Of This Famous Celebrity, Aaron Pierre Speaks On Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Tiktok Video, Lela Rochon Responds To Haters And More
Photo: Brian Stukes (Getty Images)

Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” is a series known for bringing drama to its viewers. Now, it seems like some of those problems have translated off-screen for one of the cast members. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Steve Harvey’s Recent Story of How He Met Wife Marjorie Is Not Adding Up... Thanks to New Revelation

Photo: Stephen J. Cohen (Getty Images)

Steve Harvey has never shied away from sharing the love story between him and his wife Marjorie. But a recent revelation is causing some fans to reexamine their romance thanks to some seemingly conflicting details. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Irv Gotti’s Brother Reveals His Last Meal And More Heartbreaking Details

Photo: J. Countess (Getty Images)

As the world continues to mourn the death of beloved music producer Irv Gotti, members of his family are speaking on his legacy and sharing details surrounding his death. - Phenix S Halley Read More

