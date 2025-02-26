Hot Tea

What?! This Real Housewife Just Got Sentenced to Prison, And Her Last Words Shocked Everybody

The popular cast mate will have to serve at least one year behind bars.

Candace McDuffie
Photo: Brian Stukes (Getty Images)

Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” is a series known for bringing drama to its viewers. Now, it seems like some of those problems have translated off-screen for one of the cast members.

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), Karen Huger was was officially sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended, for her ongoing drunk driving case. The TV star, 61, will also have to serve five years probation.

According to PEOPLE, Huger has 30 days to appeal the judge’s ruling, and 90 days to ask the judge to reconsider his decision. Huger was arrested last year after crashing her vehicle into a street sign three miles from her house. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Shocking body cam footage showed Huger notably intoxicated stumbling around and slurring her words while talking to police. In the video, she name dropped everyone from Andy Cohen to Abraham Lincoln while confessing to drinking “a couple of beers.”

Karen Huger.
Photo: Charles Sykes (Getty Images)

Huger wound up being charged with a DUI, DWI, and negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person. She also faced charges of willful disregard for the safety of persons and property and recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton.

Huger was also charged with: driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration and failure to inform administration of change of address within 30 days.

She was found guilty of all charges except reckless driving in December. Last month, Huger joined a private recovery program in Florida. In an interview with The Washington Post, Huger’s attorney David Martella talked about how the arrest affected his client.

“She was shocked with embarrassment,” Martella stated. He also explained how Huger was confronted with her behavior.

“She could not turn off the testimony or the body cameras. She could not get up and walk out of the room. … The trial was a wake-up call.”

While being taken into custody, Huger reportedly told her husband Raymond A Huger, “You will be alright” and that “God’s got you,” according to PEOPLE.